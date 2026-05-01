Stellantis reports revenue growth, positive profit and 16 new models on the way

Stellantis closed the first quarter of 2026 with net revenue up 6% year over year to $44.6 billion, while returning to net profit with $470 million, supported by higher volumes and a stronger operating performance than in previous quarters. Adjusted operating income reached $1.2 billion, with a 2.5% margin, a level that still reflects a transitional phase but with most regions making a positive contribution, unlike during the most difficult months of 2025.

Stellantis revenue rises in Q1 as profit returns and 16 models approach

North America ranked among the main drivers of the quarter, with sales up 6% from the same period a year earlier and U.S. market share rising to 7.9%, up 80 basis points in an overall market down 6%. Ram stood out as the fastest-growing brand in the region, with domestic sales up about 20% and its best first quarter since 2023, while Jeep contributed to the result with the arrival at dealerships of the new Cherokee, the updated Grand Cherokee, the Grand Wagoneer and the Dodge Charger SIXPACK. Trends also remained positive in Canada, up 15%, and Mexico, up 19%.

In Enlarged Europe, sales grew 5%, or 8% including Leapmotor volumes, with Italy, Germany and Spain among the most responsive markets. The group’s share in the EU30 area reached 17.5%, or 18.1% including the Chinese brand, while Stellantis confirmed its leadership in light commercial vehicles with a 28.7% share. Models supporting the quarter included the Fiat Grande Panda with combustion engine on the Smart Car platform, along with the Citroën C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass C-SUVs.

In South America, Stellantis maintained the regional lead with a 21.1% share, down 270 basis points, while keeping the top position in both Brazil and Argentina, each at 28.9%. Launches during the quarter included the new Ram Dakota, the updated Jeep Renegade, the Jeep Commander MHEV and the Leapmotor B10. In the Middle East and Africa, sales remained stable despite a market down 4%, with share rising to 11.5% and significant growth in Algeria and Turkey. In Asia Pacific, volumes fell 4%, or 2% including Leapmotor, while India moved against the trend with a 71% increase driven by Citroën’s renewed lineup.

On the financial side, Stellantis issued three tranches of hybrid perpetual bonds during the quarter for a total of $5.9 billion, a move designed to increase available liquidity and strengthen balance-sheet flexibility at a time when investments in electrification, software and new models continue to require significant resources. The 2026 product plan includes 10 new models and 6 updates, an offensive the group considers essential to strengthen its presence in key segments and support competitiveness in global markets. Stellantis also confirmed its full-year financial guidance.