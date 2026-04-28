Stellantis puts Jeep and Ram at the center of its U.S. strategy

Stellantis is reportedly considering a more selective strategy for its next investments, focusing resources and development on the brands that can deliver the strongest results in key markets. According to a Reuters report, the group led by Antonio Filosa intends to focus in particular on Jeep and Ram for North America and on Peugeot and Fiat for Europe and international markets, rather than spreading resources evenly across all 14 brands in its portfolio.

Stellantis may focus future investment on Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat

The logic appears industrial before it becomes commercial. Jeep remains one of the group’s global pillars thanks to its strong brand recognition and an SUV lineup that can adapt to very different markets. Ram, meanwhile, continues to hold a key position in the full-size pickup segment in the United States, one of the most profitable areas of the North American auto industry, with high margins and especially strong customer loyalty. By starting again from these two brands, Stellantis would strengthen its position in the market that generates the largest share of its profits, at a time when the group needs to regain ground against rivals and review some programs linked to the electric transition.

A more selective strategy would not necessarily mean downsizing brands such as Dodge or Chrysler. Instead, Stellantis could reposition lower-volume brands into more specific roles, with products aimed at targeted segments and wider use of shared platforms, powertrains and technologies across the group. This approach would help contain development costs and reduce overlap within the lineup, while still preserving a certain level of variety across the overall offering.

This possible shift comes at a particularly delicate time. Stellantis must defend its position in Europe, where pressure from Chinese automakers continues to intensify across several segments, and strengthen its presence in the United States, where recent market share losses have made action on competitiveness more urgent. Official details of the updated strategy could emerge during the investor presentation expected in Auburn Hills, Michigan, where CEO Antonio Filosa should outline the group’s revised direction.