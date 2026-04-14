Jeep confirms the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk will return in 2027

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk could return for the 2027 model year with a more traditional setup than in recent years, dropping the 4xe plug-in hybrid formula that defined the latest versions and moving back toward a pure gasoline powertrain. That shift would mark a fairly clear change in direction for the most off-road-focused version of the Grand Cherokee lineup.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk could return in 2027 with a more traditional formula

In recent years, Jeep tied the Trailhawk name closely to 4xe technology, a move that fit the brand’s broader push toward electrification. That strategy, however, did not always win over buyers who still prefer the idea of a simple and rugged vehicle, one ready to tackle difficult trails without adding the extra complexity of a rechargeable battery and an electric motor. A return to a combustion-based powertrain appears to answer exactly that kind of demand.

The new Trailhawk should keep the Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive system with an electronic limited-slip rear differential, along with the Quadra-Lift air suspension that can raise ground clearance to roughly 11.3 inches when the terrain demands more clearance. Jeep may also bring back one of the model’s most interesting off-road features, the disconnecting front sway bar, which helps maximize wheel articulation on more technical sections. Other expected features include steel skid plates, off-road-specific tires, Selec-Speed Control, and the front TrailCam, which helps the driver in sections where forward visibility drops.

Jeep is expected to add visual elements such as red front tow hooks, a hood with a matte anti-glare finish, and a more assertive front-end design than the rest of the range. In Trailhawk tradition, these details do not just change the look of the vehicle. They also underline its intended purpose.

The main open question concerns the engine. The most likely option remains the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, a well-proven choice for the Grand Cherokee. At the same time, attention is also building around the new 2.0-liter turbo Hurricane4, rated at 324 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque, which would offer a different balance between performance and modern engineering. For now, the return of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 looks less likely.