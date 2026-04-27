Ram unveils the Dakota Laramie Night Edition

Ram is expanding the new Dakota lineup in Brazil with the Laramie Night Edition, a trim level that gives the midsize pickup a darker and more aggressive look already used successfully on other models in the family, including the Rampage, 1500 and 3500. The public debut takes place at Agrishow, the trade fair scheduled from April 27 to May 1 in Ribeirão Preto, in the state of São Paulo, a fitting choice given Ram’s historically strong connection with Brazil’s agricultural world.

Ram brings the Dakota Laramie Night Edition to Agrishow 2026

The Laramie Night Edition stands out by replacing chrome elements with darkened finishes on the grille, logos, mirrors and door handles. It also adds 18-inch wheels in Granite Crystal finish, which complete the trim’s bolder visual character. This version also introduces the Tempest Blue color, available on the standard Laramie as well. The Night Edition palette also includes pearlescent Glacier White, metallic Knox Silver and Graphite Gray, solid Absolute Black and metallic Sunrise Terra.

The cabin follows the same approach as the bodywork, with black leather seats, premium material finishes and a multimedia system with a 12.3-inch screen. It also offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, along with dedicated off-road driving pages. Juliano Machado, head of Ram for South America, said the new Night Edition completes the Dakota lineup and brings a design language already appreciated across all the segments in which the brand operates to the midsize pickup category.

The mechanical base remains unchanged from the versions already available. Under the hood, a 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine delivers 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The automatic 4×4 system also allows the driver to select 4×2 and low-range 4×4 modes through a rotary dial on the center console. Safety equipment includes adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind spot monitoring, lane keeping with active assistance and rear cross-traffic alert.

The Dakota Laramie Night Edition will serve as the main highlight of the Ram stand at Agrishow, but the brand will also display the 2027 Rampage with the 2.0 Hurricane 4 Turbo Flex engine and the larger Ram 2500 and 3500, considered among the most powerful diesel pickups on sale in Brazil. The dedicated area will feature two Dakota units, one fitted with original Mopar accessories and another customized with an exclusive look. Ram will also show the 3500 Limited Longhorn Mega Cab Dually already presented at last year’s auto show, a version with dual rear wheels, payload capacity of up to 2.4 tons and towing capacity of nearly 15 tons. As usual at Agrishow, visitors will also be able to access the test-drive area and try Ram models directly, including the Rampage, Dakota and 3500.