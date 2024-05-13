Stellantis reports a 4.4% sales growth in the first four months of 2024

In an increasingly competitive market, Stellantis remains firm in its commitment to performance and customer satisfaction. In the EU29, the automotive group recorded a 4.4% year-on-year increase in volumes (VP+LCV) in the first four months of 2024, with a market share of 18.8%, up 0.5 points compared to fiscal year 2023.

Stellantis confirms its positive results since the beginning of 2024 in the European total market sales ranking

Stellantis has dominated the French market in all segments since the beginning of the year, including electric vehicles, with a strong market share of 39.7% in commercial vehicles in April. The Peugeot 208 remains the top-selling car, followed by the 2008, and the Peugeot brand is the leader in the VP+LCV and VP electric vehicle markets, with four Stellantis cars in the top 10. In Italy, Stellantis recorded a 3.2% increase in PC+LCV sales compared to the previous year, consolidating its leadership position with a market share of 33.9%. Five Stellantis models were among the top 10, including the highly appreciated Fiat Panda, which ranked first, and the Citroën C3, which completed the podium, followed by the Lancia Ypsilon.

Stellantis had a strong April in Germany with a remarkable 17.7% growth, bringing year-to-date customer sales to 21.6%. Sales and market share increased in April and year-to-date. Stellantis continues to vie for first place in Spain and, with sales growth of over 15% in April, confirms a cumulative market share performance of 20%. In the UK, Stellantis achieved 8.3% growth from January to April and a market share of 14.2%, driven by the strong performance of Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall in the PC+LCV markets. Significant sales growth is also being recorded in Portugal, where Stellantis is the market leader, and in various other European countries.

Stellantis Pro One, dedicated to commercial vehicles, has maintained its market leadership since the beginning of the year with a market share of around 30% and a volume increase of 11% compared to the previous year. This performance extends across Europe, with sustained growth in almost all countries and a remarkable 101% sales increase in April in Portugal.

Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis, said: “Our results for the first few months reflect the tough competition in the industry, in the absence of incentives in many key European markets. We are leading the transition to electrification in many of our key countries and our commercial vehicle offering remains unrivaled. The strong sales momentum, strong order book and improved order acquisition suggest a positive impact also in the second quarter. With the launch of over 25 new models produced in Europe, all brands together, we anticipate new dynamics throughout the year.”

In the BEV (VP+LCV) market, Stellantis is keeping pace with the market, with over 6% year-on-year growth in the top 10 markets, achieving a 14.1% year-to-date market share in the EU29. Stellantis is also a leader in various BEV segments, securing podium positions in several major European markets. In France, BEV volumes have recorded double-digit growth (+64.6%), with a remarkable market share of 37.4%, up 8.8 points compared to the previous year, with Peugeot E-208 and Fiat 500e respectively at number 1 and number 2. Significant volume increases are also observed in Portugal (+3.9%) and Poland (+9.2%).