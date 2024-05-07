Lancia Ypsilon in ‘TDA version’

After a long wait, the new Lancia Ypsilon has finally been unveiled. The Cassina Edizione Limitata is now available to order in Italy, and series production has started at the Stellantis plant in Figueruelas, Spain. However, the design world never stops, and an Italian designer wished to envision his own interpretation of the new Ypsilon. Here’s new TDA’s Ypsilon: a rendering by Tommaso D’Amico.

TDA’s vision for the new Lancia Ypsilon: the concept car by the graphic designer Tommaso D’Amico

Tommaso D’Amico, designer and architect popularly known on the web as TDA, has posted a video on his YouTube channel in which he shows what he thinks the new Lancia Ypsilon should look like. The TDA design concept takes the lines of the production model and adapts them to today’s needs with a touch of typical Italian style.

From the outside, TDA’s Ypsilon retains the stylish and compact silhouette of the original model, but with some details that make it more aggressive and sporty. The front end features a new larger grille and slimmer LED headlights, while the rear features a new bumper and new LED light clusters.

Under the hood, TDA’s Ypsilon mounts a 1.2 hybrid powertrain engine with 140 hp TCT7, automatic transmission and RWD traction. This configuration ensures brilliant performance and low fuel consumption.

TDA’s new Lancia Ypsilon, however, is just an idea, but it represents an interesting interpretation of what the future Italian city car might look like. The elegant and stylish design, modern and technological interior, and powerful and efficient hybrid engine make it a truly desirable car. Don’t forget to watch the video below!