New Fiat Panda: concept design confirmed, soon to be revealed for Fiat’s 125th birthday

The new Fiat Panda is almost ready to be revived. The successor to the iconic Italian citycar will be presented to the world on July 11, 2024, on the 125th birthday of the Fiat brand. The design, already anticipated by a Panda concept in past months, is confirmed: essential, modern and functional lines, for a car that aims at practicality, versatility and accessibility, without forgetting efficiency and sustainability.

New Fiat Panda: concept confirmation plus official presentation in just a few months

Finally, the new Fiat Panda is getting ready for the big day: July 11, 2024. In fact, this is the date when Fiat will unveil the new generation of its iconic Panda to the world, coinciding with the brand’s 125th birthday. The unveiling of this car will mark the beginning of a new era for Fiat, with a model that has been and still is a key pillar for the Turin-based automaker.

A few more months of waiting and we will be able to learn more about the new Fiat Panda along with the other confirmed models. As for the aesthetics of the car, we can say that previews seem to confirm that the new Panda should remain very faithful to the concept presented in recent months. In fact, Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat, confirmed that the concepts were created from the final models, therefore with little camouflage. That means the design of the new Panda will be essential, modern and practical, in perfect line with the distinctive style of the car.

New Panda will be about 4 meters long and will be based on the “smart car” platform. It will be made available in gasoline, hybrid and all-electric versions, with a range of around 200 km for the latter. The main goal is to offer a vehicle that is practical, yet versatile and affordable, with a focus on efficiency and sustainability. Prices are expected to start at 14,000 euros for the basic gasoline version and 20,000 euros for the electric.

As for production, we know that the new Panda will be elaborated in Serbia. Another certainty, is that it will definitely be positioned as a benchmark as far as the city car market is concerned. A goal that is achieved thanks to the car’s features and to be able to offer excellent value for money.

The new Panda has been the subject of a long and desired wait not only by fans of the brand, but also by the entire automotive industry. Its introduction will be, to all intents and purposes, an exciting highlight for Fiat and for the future urban mobility.

