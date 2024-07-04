Stellantis reports 26% sales drop in Canada for Q2 2024, despite signs of recovery

After seeing Stellantis’ results in the United States and Mexico, the Group announced that it registered 35,986 vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2024 in Canada. The overall sales volume decreased by 26 percent compared to the same quarter in 2023, but showed a marked improvement compared to the first quarter of 2024, with a growth of 12 percent.

Stellantis reveals second quarter 2024 results in Canada

“We are encouraged by the sales progress in the second quarter, with increases for the vast majority of our brands compared to the first quarter,” said Jeff Hines, president of Stellantis in Canada. “It’s a testament to the dedication of our team and the hard work of our dealers. We are strategically implementing incentives to meet customer needs, and exciting new products like the all-electric 2024 Fiat 500e are generating considerable interest, building on the success of its online collection program.”

As the lowest-priced fully electric vehicle in Canada in 2024, the Fiat 500e totaled 272 sales in its first quarter of availability. The all-electric city car offers a range of 227 kilometers and starts at $42,190, net of federal and provincial incentives available up to $12,000 combined.

Stellantis remains the leading seller in the minivan segment in the country. In the second quarter of 2024, the Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravan marked successful sales driven by the commercial fleet. Combined with retail sales, 2,107 units were sold, an increase of 149% compared to the same quarter last year. Of the Chrysler Pacifica minivans sold in the second quarter, 21 percent were the segment-exclusive plug-in hybrid model, with an all-electric range of over 50 kilometers.

In the first six months of 2024, the Dodge brand sold more than 1,100 units of the new Hornet, which is making its way in the compact SUV segment by offering both a sporty gasoline option and a powerful R/T plug-in hybrid. Nearly 40 percent of Hornet sales came from the PHEV model, which boasts an electric range of 53 km and an exciting PowerShot feature for instant torque and a 30 HP boost.

All Jeep brand vehicles recorded sales increases compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Jeep Compass continued its strong performance, with sales increasing by 5 percent in the quarter and 40 percent year-to-date. The family-friendly three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L saw sales increase by 9 percent, while the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid captured 25 percent of all Wrangler sales in the second quarter.

In May, the Jeep brand entered the electrified SUV segment with the introduction of its first global battery electric vehicle (BEV): the 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition. Available at dealers in Quebec and British Columbia starting in the fall of 2024, it has a starting price of $91,790 and offers 4xe capability, impressive performance, sleek aerodynamic design, and cutting-edge technology with an estimated range of over 480 kilometers.

As for Ram, Heavy Duty continues to set new standards for durability, performance, comfort, and technology, with sales increasing by 9 percent in the second quarter of 2024. At the beginning of the quarter, the Ram brand announced a new range of off-road trucks, strengthening its position as a leading manufacturer of award-winning trucks in North America, including the 2025 Ram 1500 RHO, which offers improved off-road capabilities and performance with an aggressive look.

Alfa Romeo brand’s second-quarter sales increased by 24 percent, fueled by the brand-new Tonale CUV. Available as a PHEV, it offers an electric range of 53 kilometers. Tonale PHEV accounted for 66 percent of the brand’s total sales in the second quarter.