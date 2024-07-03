Stellantis unveils June 2024 performance in Mexican car market

Stellantis reported 7,094 sales in Mexico in June 2024. “The Peugeot brand continues to show a positive sales trend, particularly with the Peugeot Partner, which showed significant growth in June sales. On the other hand, with the arrival of the Peugeot Partner Rapid, the brand strengthens its product portfolio to meet customer needs, and this vehicle has gained great acceptance. Other vehicles that have significantly improved their prices are the Peugeot 2008, thanks to its cutting-edge design and important performance, and the Peugeot Rifter,” said Antonio Camalich, Sales Director of Stellantis Mexico.

Performance of Stellantis brands in Mexico in June: official sales data revealed

Alfa Romeo continues to record a positive sales trend with the registration of 36 units. These are mainly Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV units, which is proving to be an attractive option for those looking for a premium SUV with plug-in hybrid technology. Dodge registered 1,074 units, with Dodge Attitude selling 524 units, a 49 percent increase compared to June 2023, while Dodge Challenger showed a 29 percent increase compared to June 2023. Dodge Journey sold 489 units, while Dodge Durango reported 52 units sold.

Fiat registered sales of 943 units last month in Mexico. These include Fiat Pulse with 342 units sold, Fiat Mobi with 212 sales, and Fiat Fastback and Fiat Argo recording 179 and 164 sales respectively. Jeep registered sales of 1,662 units, a 12 percent increase compared to the previous year. This is its best June since 2014. Jeep Renegade registered 419 units, up 24 percent compared to June 2023. These include Jeep JT, with a 78 percent increase compared to last year. Jeep Grand Cherokee registered 305 units, while Jeep Wrangler sold 239 units, and the Wagoneer sold 34.

Peugeot, the leading Stellantis brand in the market, sold 1,751 units. The 2008 model proved to be the most popular with 388 units sold, closely followed by the Partner with 387 units. The Partner Rapid reached 326 installed units, while the Peugeot Rifter closed the month with 209 cars sold.

The Ram brand recorded a total of 1,628 units sold in the period under review. Among the various models, the Ram 700 contributed 279 units sold. The Ram ProMaster showed significant growth, with an 18 percent increase in sales compared to the same period last year. Regarding other models in the range, the Ram Light Duty reached 678 units sold, while the Ram Heavy Duty totaled 318 units.