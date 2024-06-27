Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition premieres at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Detroit: these days don’t miss the great opportunity to see the new Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition live at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition premiering in Detroit

From June 25-30, car enthusiasts near the city of Detroit can take advantage of the great opportunity to see the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition live at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. We are talking about the Jeep brand’s first all-electric SUV, which is now ready to take the field to win over the American public quickly, the prediction would be to be an industry leader by the end of this year.

Regarding the Rocket Mortgage Classic we can say that it is a PGA Tour golf tournament that is played annually in Detroit, Michigan. It is a 72-hole tournament that takes place right on the course of the Detroit Golf Club. The tournament was first opened in 2019 and is currently sponsored by Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage company. The Rocket Mortgage Classic is well known in America for its positive impact on Detroit. It is especially recognized for its great contribution to the “Changing the Course” campaign, which aims to bridge the city’s digital divide. The event also received many accolades and won numerous awards for its diversity, inclusion and community support initiatives.

During the event, nearly 200 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee vehicles will be made available as courtesy vehicles to showcase as much of Jeep’s model range as possible. The Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition will be on display at The Grove, inside the golf course, along with the Grand Wagoneer and Wagoneer. Visitors accessing the event will be able to get a close-up look at this innovative SUV and will also be allowed to climb aboard with assistance from brand experts to answer any questions. In addition, for those who wish to reserve their Wagoneer S Launch Edition on site, there will be an unexpected gift.

So a real opportunity not to be missed for fans of the brand to be among the first to drive the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition. With only $100 completely which moreover is also fully refundable, you can make a reservation on Jeep’s website and secure a front row seat.

It should be mentioned that the Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition is a true powerhouse of power and technology. It presents itself to its public with an electric motor that delivers 600 horsepower, provides 0-60 mph acceleration in just 3.4 seconds and a range capable of reaching over 500 km on a single charge. The context in which the car is being made public, together with its features, make it a highly desirable car that will most likely enjoy great success in the automotive market.