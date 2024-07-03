Stellantis reports 21% drop in U.S. sales compared to last year

Stellantis announced that it sold a total of 344,993 vehicles in the second quarter of 2024 in the United States. Overall, total market sales in the second quarter of 2024 decreased by 21 percent year-over-year, while showing a slight quarter-over-quarter improvement.

“With the moves we made in the first half of the year, including working towards a multi-energy strategy consisting of BEV, PHEV, and ICE vehicles that meet our customers’ demand and price adjustments across our U.S. brands, including Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, and Ram, we are seeing significant momentum this quarter compared to the previous quarter of 2024, both in total U.S. sales, which increased by 4 percent during the period, and in market share,” said Matt Thompson, head of U.S. retail sales at Stellantis. “Additionally, starting today, we are launching a national ‘Summer Select Inventory Bonus Cash’ incentive campaign, which will provide up to $2,000 cash back on many of our models.”

Stellantis, sales down 21%: negative period continues in the United States

“We are also seeing an increase in orders for the new Ram 1500, as this highly anticipated vehicle moves to the next phase of its build. We have worked closely with Stellantis leadership to best serve our customers, offering them the product mix they want at competitive prices,” said Kevin Farrish, president of Stellantis’ National Dealer Council. “It has been a very open and collaborative effort, working together as a team, and we will continue to address these important issues together on behalf of our customers.”

Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, Dodge Hornet R/T, and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid maintained their position as four of the top five best-selling plug-in hybrids in the United States. Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales accounted for 39 percent (15,124 units) of total Wrangler sales in the second quarter; Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe sales represented 12% (6,460 units) of total Grand Cherokee sales in the second quarter.

The Dodge brand’s first electrified muscle-inspired crossover, the Hornet R/T, accounted for 46% (1,983 units) of total Hornet sales. Dodge will deliver the world’s first electric muscle car, the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona, by the end of the year, with deliveries delayed by 90 days due to some electrical issues during testing. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid sales accounted for 21% (7,858 units) of total Pacifica sales in the second quarter. Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand’s first electrified offering introduced to the market in the second half of 2023, sold 887 units.

“On the commercial fleet side, the Ram ProMaster demonstrated unprecedented growth of 373% in the last quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024,” said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. commercial sales at Stellantis. “Our customers are also excited and enthusiastically welcoming the launch of Ram Professional Pro One, which provides support for commercial assistance, connected services, commercial financing, and ease of outfitting, among the numerous services offered by the program.”

Also regarding Stellantis, the Ram ProMaster also saw an increase in total U.S. sales of 163 percent during the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024. The Ram brand’s heavy-duty pickup line saw an increase in total U.S. sales of 28 percent for its Ram 2500 and 33 percent for its Ram 3500 in the same period. The Ram Pro One program, which provides assistance and support to commercial fleet customers, was launched at the end of 2023. Most recently, Ram was ranked as the No. 1 brand in the industry in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, the only pickup-exclusive brand to ever achieve the top spot in a prestigious benchmarking study.