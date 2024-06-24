New Jeep Compass: here’s what the future generation could look like

The Jeep Compass will continue to be a key model in the Jeep lineup for years to come, as recently confirmed. The next generation of this popular compact SUV is expected between 2025 and 2026. In line with Stellantis group’s production strategies, the new Compass will be built on the STLA Medium platform. Production will take place at the Melfi plant in Italy, where the future Lancia Gamma will also be assembled.

Will this be the design of the new Jeep Compass?

Many are wondering how the new Jeep Compass will change with the arrival of the future generation. The French website Auto-Moto attempted to answer this question with a render created by Julien Jodry. This vehicle will be strongly linked to the recent Peugeot 3008 and Opel Grandland in terms of dimensions and model type. The range of engines should also present several similarities.

The new Jeep Compass will be a very important model for the American car manufacturer, which aims to grow its sales again in the coming years after a stall recorded in recent years globally. This SUV will play a central role in the brand’s future plans. The car will arrive on the market in both thermal and fully electric versions.

Regarding the thermal version, the new Jeep Compass should have a 195 horsepower plug-in hybrid version like the recent Opel Grandland. As for the electric version, the motor should be the same as the Peugeot e-3008 with 320 horsepower. Finally, regarding dimensions, there are rumors of a growth of about 15 cm, with the car expected to reach 4.5 meters in length.