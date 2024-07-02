Stellantis recall 266 Ram ProMaster due to missing door beam

Stellantis is recalling 266 units of Ram ProMaster in the United States produced between 2021 and 2024 because they lack a side door beam and the tire placard contains incorrect information about seating capacity. These therefore do not comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) requirements.

The missing beam from the side door could endanger the safety of occupants in the event of an accident, as it may not provide adequate protection in case of impact. The incorrect information on seating capacity, on the other hand, can cause improper vehicle loading, increasing the risk in case of an accident. The recalled vehicles have been produced since 2021, with MY 2021 production having a second-row seat configuration. Production of the recalled Ram ProMaster ended on November 7, 2023, when the last MY 2024 vehicle was produced, also with a second-row seat configuration.

Stellantis was informed of this potential issue in May 2023 and, on May 31, 2024, decided to recall the vehicles for safety reasons. Notification letters will be mailed to owners of the affected vehicles starting July 26, 2024. Dealerships will install the missing side door beam and apply the tire label with correct information free of charge.

Staying on the topic of Ram ProMaster, the American brand of Stellantis has announced that next year will see the debut of the new ProMaster City, which will have both internal combustion engine and fully electric versions. Additionally, it has surpassed any other brand in JD Power quality rankings in the United States.