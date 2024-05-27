RAM 1500 rescues a stranded Tesla Cybertruck in the sand

A Tesla Cybertruck got stuck on a sandy beach in Sandlake, Oregon. This could have happened to any other four-wheeled vehicle, but it’s more newsworthy with Elon Musk‘s gigantic electric pick-up truck due to its rarity and extravagance. What makes it even more unique is the fact that another pick-up, this time an internal combustion engine-powered RAM 1500, came to its rescue without much difficulty.

A RAM 1500 saves a Tesla Cybertruck stuck in the sand

This is not the first time a Tesla Cybertruck has been involved in a situation like this. After all, it can happen to any car to get stuck in the sand. It is highly likely in a context like the one where the misadventure we are narrating took place, even when having a vehicle that is apparently capable of facing particularly difficult challenges. However, with a pick-up truck of this size, it creates more of a stir, especially if it is then forced to suffer the humiliation of a rescue carried out by a vehicle of the same category but gasoline-powered and from another brand.

The owner of the Tesla Cybertruck got stuck on the beach dunes with his electric vehicle, where others had managed to pass through unscathed, perhaps with the help of luck or greater experience. Among these was the RAM 1500, called to intervene. Many curious onlookers witnessed the scene: some helped, while others just watched and filmed.

The video we are showing you was shot by one of those present. It’s easy to guess the state of mind of the man with the electric pick-up truck, but the mishap could have happened to anyone. Driving a car on a beach is not a responsible move, regardless of the vehicle being driven. The owner of the electric pick-up truck probably learned his lesson.