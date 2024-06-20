Dodge Charger Daytona: debut postponed by 90 days due to electrical issues

The new Dodge Charger Daytona will take longer to arrive on the roads. According to several American dealers, deliveries of the first cars have been postponed by 90 days. Sources close to the company say that the delay is necessary to solve various electrical problems that emerged during testing.

Dodge Charger Daytona: deliveries delayed by 3 months due to problems during testing

Since the beginning of the year, the American car manufacturer Stellantis has subjected the prototypes of the new Dodge Charger Daytona to rigorous road tests. However, these tests have revealed some issues. For example, a prototype was spotted being towed back to the Chrysler Technical Center (CTC) in Auburn Hills on the back of a tow truck.

In another instance, engineers were locked out of the vehicle, forcing them to climb in to access its interior. Dealer documents indicate that Dodge has delayed allocation orders, ordering processes, and even the official presentation of the new Dodge Charger Daytona from May to August. This three-month delay will allow engineers to resolve the issues and ensure a smoother debut for the electric muscle car. With all eyes on Dodge’s new electric muscle car, the brand must do everything possible to ensure the smooth launch of the 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona.

The Dodge Charger Daytona is a crucial model for Dodge, as it marks a significant shift from traditional gas-powered muscle cars to electric vehicles (EVs). Prices for the First Edition models of the Charger Daytona are expected to be high, reflecting the fully loaded features these cars will offer. This worries some fans, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding government incentives for electric vehicles. However, versions of the new Dodge Charger with internal combustion engines will also arrive next year.