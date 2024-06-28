Ram is the leading brand in JD Power’s quality ranking in the U.S.

Ram surpassed all brands in the Initial Quality Study SM (IQS) conducted by JD Power in 2024 in the United States, remaining the only brand exclusively dedicated to pickups to achieve this. The result adds to Ram’s extraordinary series of excellent IQS results, having ranked among the top three industry-leading brands four times in the last five years, a record that includes a first place in 2021, the first such result for an exclusive pickup brand in the history of the benchmark study.

Ram ranks first in JD Power’s auto brand quality study

Crowning this year’s performance is the Ram 1500‘s victory in the large light-duty pickup segment and the Ram 2500/3500‘s third place among heavy-duty pickups. “This recognition is particularly uplifting because our customers are extremely demanding,” says Chris Feuell, CEO of the Ram brand. “Satisfying them to the point of surpassing every other brand in the industry testifies to the boundless creativity of our designers and engineers and the unwavering dedication of our assemblers and dealers.”

Also in the spotlight for Stellantis is the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which ranked second among Compact Premium SUVs, for the second consecutive year among the top two in the segment. These results carry even greater significance because this year’s study featured new parameters that better captured the customer’s voice.

“Stellantis brands have enjoyed top IQS rankings for several years,” noted Bill Kendell, Senior Vice President for Customer Experience in North America at Stellantis. “But achieving what Ram has in this year’s study, with its broader scope, is a clear demonstration that our team can and will continue to uphold our organization’s mission: every customer matters, every journey matters.”

Kendell added, “For us, this new study marks a new beginning. We will use our past successes to build a better future for our customers.” We remind you that JD Power is a global leader in automotive data and analytics and provides industry insights, consumer insights, and consulting solutions to the automotive industry and selected non-automotive sectors. JD Power leverages its extensive proprietary datasets and combined software capabilities with advanced analytics tools and artificial intelligence to help its clients optimize business performance.