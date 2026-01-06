Stellantis records a sharp drop in sales in Canada in 2025

2025 marked a symbolic year for Stellantis in Canada, as the group celebrated its 100th anniversary in the country. However, overall results tell a more complex story. Stellantis sold 114,720 vehicles during the year, posting a 12% decline compared with 2024. In the fourth quarter, registrations fell by 11% to 27,340 units, although market share reached its highest level of the year, offering a cautiously positive signal.

Stellantis Canada closes its centennial year with mixed results

Trevor Longley, President of Stellantis Canada, stressed that the group remains the largest automotive employer in the country and considers itself well positioned to face 2026. The strategy for the coming year focuses on simplifying the lineup, starting with the consolidation of Grand Cherokee and Grand Wagoneer under the Jeep brand, a move designed to make choices easier for both customers and dealers.

The most striking fourth-quarter result came from Chrysler, which delivered 79% growth, driven mainly by the locally built Pacifica and Grand Caravan minivans. Together, these models achieved an 83% increase during the quarter. Over the full year, Pacifica and Grand Caravan recorded 65% growth, strengthening their leadership in Canada’s minivan segment. This performance highlights the continued appeal of these vehicles among Canadian families, thanks to versatility, safety features, and onboard technology.

The Jeep lineup delivered mixed but generally positive results. In the fourth quarter, Compass grew by 35%, Wagoneer rose by 36%, and Gladiator increased by 9%. Over the full year, Compass achieved its best-ever result in Canada, with 11,017 units sold. The fully electric Wagoneer S continues to gain traction in the premium midsize segment, combining design, performance, and capability. According to Longley, the return of the Cherokee to a key Canadian segment could become a turning point in 2026, alongside the arrival of the fully electric Recon.

Ram pickups showed solid momentum. In the fourth quarter, Ram 1500 and Heavy Duty models posted an 8% increase. Over the full year, Ram 1500 deliveries rose by 7%, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for advanced technology, towing strength, and durability. The announcement of the HEMI V-8 engine’s return to the Canadian market has further boosted interest among prospective buyers.

Looking ahead to 2026, expectations center on the return of the Ram 1500 SRT TRX 2027, the most powerful gasoline half-ton pickup ever approved for road use. The super truck delivers 777 horsepower and 730 lb-ft of torque (990 Nm). Stellantis will also introduce the first Ram Power Wagon available with the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output turbodiesel.

The Fiat 500e closed the year with 2,423 units sold, confirming its position as Canada’s most affordable electric vehicle. Alfa Romeo continued to set benchmarks for performance and style, as Giulia and Stelvio posted sales increases of 23% and 7%, respectively. Notably, Giulia maintained double-digit growth in the premium midsize sedan segment even during the fourth quarter.

Finally, Dodge began deliveries of the Canada-built 2026 Charger Scat Pack in December. Powered by the 3.0-liter inline-six Hurricane Twin-Turbo engine, the muscle car produces 550 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque (700 Nm), accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds (0–100 km/h).