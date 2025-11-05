Dodge opens orders for the Charger Scat Pack with SixPack engine

Dodge continues to push the limits of pure power. The latest addition to its lineup is the 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack, now available in a four-door version and powered by the new SIXPACK High Output engine delivering 550 horsepower. With a 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) sprint in 3.9 seconds, it stands as the most powerful sedan in its class, and the most powerful one available under $60,000.

“This is Dodge at its best: power, choice, and pure emotion,” said Matt McAlear, CEO of Dodge. “With 550 horsepower in a four-door sedan priced under $57,000, we’re proving that practicality can be brutal, fun, and ready to scorch the pavement.”

2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack: the new 550-HP four-door muscle car

Already available as a two-door, the new 2026 Charger Scat Pack expands the range with a version aimed at those who want authentic muscle-car performance combined with everyday versatility. Orders opened on November 4, 2025, with production starting in early 2026 and first deliveries expected in Q1 of the year.

Under the hood lies the 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six Hurricane SIXPACK High Output, capable of delivering 550 hp and 531 lb-ft of torque. The result? 0–60 mph in 3.9 seconds, a quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds, and a top speed of 177 mph.

The Charger Scat Pack retains the bold, muscular design that has long defined the Dodge brand. Inside, the cabin offers a refined yet performance-focused environment, featuring leather and suede seats, carbon-fiber trim, a 12.3-inch Uconnect display, and driver-centric controls focused on performance engagement.

Both the two-door and four-door versions share the same performance-oriented features, including Launch Control, Line Lock, Brembo brakes, and intelligent all-wheel drive with RWD mode for drift and burnout capability, staying true to the Dodge spirit. The 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack with the SIXPACK High Output engine starts at an MSRP of $56,995.