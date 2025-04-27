Stellantis reconfirms reopening of Belvidere in 2027 despite duties

The company confirms that the reopening of the plant, formerly home to the Jeep Cherokee and closed in February 2023 with the consequent loss of 1,350 jobs, remains a concrete goal for 2027. This news instills hope in the local economic fabric, which has been marked by difficult times as a result of political and economic developments that have impacted business strategies, including leading to painful staff reductions at other locations.

Stellantis Belvidere, confirmation promises will be kept

Despite the current economic uncertainties and challenges posed by tariffs, Stellantis firmly reaffirms its plan to reopen the Belvidere plant. Spokeswoman Jodi Tinson officially stated that the schedule remains unchanged, in line with the 2023 contractual agreements. The company is moving forward with determination to honor its commitments to employees and the territory, aiming for a lasting resumption of production. The announcement of the reactivation of the currently idle Belvidere site was made in January, at the same time as plans to produce the new Dodge Durango at the Detroit plant.

Economic impacts and Stellantis reopenings between Canada and Mexico

In recent months, we have witnessed a significant reshaping of the economic landscape, directly affecting the automotive giant’s manufacturing operations. In particular, Stellantis has had to make difficult decisions, such as temporarily suspending operations at its assembly plants in Canada and Mexico. This situation also led to a temporary layoff of about 900 workers at five plants in the United States.

These disruptions in production came at a sensitive time, shortly after Trump’s announcement in early April of potential tariffs of 25 percent on auto imports and an additional 25 percent on specific components, with a start date set for May 3. A move that inevitably created waves of concern in the industry.

However, positive signs are also coming in. According to Tinson’s statement, the Windsor Assembly Plant, located in Ontario, Canada, is preparing to resume full operations this week, working two shifts. This reopening will also have a positive impact on other plants, “As a result, more than half of the employees at Sterling Stamping, Indiana Transmission, Kokomo Transmission, and Kokomo Casting who had temporarily halted their operations following the suspension of production during the week of April 7 will return to work to support Windsor operations,” Tinson pointed out.

Toluca uncertain, Belvidere revived amid duties and UAW agreements

In contrast, the situation remains in flux for the Stellantis plant in Toluca, Mexico, which is still reported to be “closed until next week,” as communicated by Tinson. Previously, Stellantis had listed April 30 as a potential date for resumption of operations in Toluca.

The shadow of Trump’s tariffs continues to weigh on automakers. Reorganizing supply chains and shifting production is not an easy or quick process. Precisely in this context, the president last week opened to the possibility of a suspension of tariffs on cars, thus giving companies in the industry some time to adjust their strategies.

The Belvidere plant, formerly dedicated to the production of the Jeep Cherokee, ceased operations in February 2023, resulting in the loss of jobs for 1,350 people. However, thanks to contractual agreements between Stellantis and the United Auto Workers (UAW), the company has announced its intention to reactivate the plant. This reopening is expected to result in about 1,500 employees represented by the UAW union returning to work.