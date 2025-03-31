Stellantis to reopen Belvidere plant in 2027

The facility, which has been an employment mainstay for the region in the past, will be back in business to house production of a new Ram brand midsize pickup truck.

Stellantis: Belvidere plant to reopen in 2027

This decision comes at a crucial time when automakers are being called upon to strengthen production in the United States, partly as a result of pressure from former President Donald Trump. However, it is important to note that initial plans to build a battery plant and a large parts distribution center have been shelved.

The reopening of the Belvidere plant represents a significant turning point for the local community, which had been hit hard by the plant’s closure in early 2023 and the subsequent discontinuation of Jeep Cherokee production. In the past, the plant had employed about 5,000 people, and its reactivation promises to generate a positive impact on local employment and supply chain.

Currently, only a small team maintains the facility and a small parts distribution business. However, the atmosphere is changing and there is an air of renewal within the large complex as Stellantis prepares to restructure and reorganize it for new production.

The Belvidere plant, once the beating heart of the automotive industry with its 5,000 employees, is preparing for a rebirth. After closing in early 2023, Stellantis announced a planned reopening in 2027, a strong signal of recovery for the local and national economy.

Stellantis’ decision comes amid a complex political and economic context marked by former President Donald Trump’s pressure to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports. The reopening of Belvidere, in fact, was announced shortly after Trump took office, suggesting a correlation with his protectionist policies.

However, the time lag of about two years between the announcement and the actual reopening highlights the complexity and length of the capacity rebuilding processes in the United States. Top management from Stellantis and the UAW union, including Tim Fallon and Shawn Fain, visited Belvidere to plan for the restructuring of the plant and the start of hiring.

Several hundred workers, previously laid off or transferred, are expected to resume operations within the next year. Once the modernization work is completed, with an investment of $1.2 billion, it is estimated that more than 1,500 people will be employed on two production shifts by 2027. The return of workers to Belvidere will also have a positive impact on other Stellantis plants, creating new job opportunities in Detroit and Toledo.

The reopening of the Belvidere plant, once the city’s largest employer, promises to revitalize the local economy. However, it is important to note that some initially planned projects will no longer be implemented. In particular, the $3 billion battery plant and the $100 million Mopar parts hub, which was supposed to consolidate several regional facilities, have been canceled.

According to the mayor and union representatives, these projects had been included in the 2023 labor agreement between Stellantis and the union. Despite this, company spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said there are currently no updates to share on these projects.