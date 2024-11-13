What’s new for 2025 Dodge Durango

Dodge Durango continues to dominate its segment in the U.S. with proven performance and a combination of uncompromising utility, advanced technology, class-leading towing, confident driving dynamics and iconic styling. For model year 2025, Dodge is celebrating two decades of production of Dodge’s HEMI-powered SUV with the announcement of a series of special edition vehicles, including special edition versions of the most powerful gasoline-powered SUV ever, the Durango SRT Hellcat 2025.

Dodge Durango highlights the 2025 model year

The Durango SRT Hellcat leads the lineup of the iconic muscle SUV, delivering an adrenaline-pumping 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque. The Durango SRT Hellcat reaches 0 to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds, covers the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA)-certified quarter-mile in an elapsed time of 11.5 seconds and pegs a top speed of 180 mph.

The Dodge Durango 2025 model-year lineup includes the GT, R/T and SRT Hellcat. The Durango lineup features modern exterior styling and a driver-oriented cockpit, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen powered by the Uconnect 5 infotainment system. The three-row SUV offers flexibility to suit any family, with 50 seating configurations and 85.1 maximum cubic feet of cargo space. The Durango’s performance capabilities also include plenty of brawny strength to tow your toys, thanks to a best-in-class maximum towing capacity of up to 8,700 pounds.

Ranging from efficient V-6 power to the performance of the SRT Hellcat, the Durango offers an option for every modern muscle-car performance enthusiast with a family. With the ability to seat up to seven in its three rows of seats, the Durango maintains its claim of being a family-friendly SUV, one equipped with Dodge muscle car attitude and extremely capable with best-in-class towing leadership at every trim level.

Three main models for 2025 Dodge Durango range

Making a bit of a summary of what was described in the official Stellantis press release, for 2025, the Dodge Durango range comes with a simplified lineup, offering three main models: GT, R/T and SRT Hellcat. To mark 20 years of production of the HEMI-powered Durango, Dodge has announced a special series of limited-edition models. Among the new additions are the Dodge Durango R/T 20th Anniversary and three special versions of the Durango SRT Hellcat, called the Silver Bullet, Hammerhead and Brass Monkey.

The Durango GT with Plus Package now includes a number of premium features as standard, such as a power sunroof, satellite navigation, an Alpine sound system with nine speakers and subwoofer, heated seats in the first two rows and ventilated seats in the first row, as well as advanced safety features such as Advanced Brake Assist, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control. Also included is a blind spot monitoring system with trailer towing detection. All Durango models now feature the Uconnect 5 system with 10.1-inch touchscreen as standard.

For more details, you can visit the Stellantis North America media site, where you can find the official press release of the new 2025 Dodge Durango innovations written today November 13, 2024, to find out more features.