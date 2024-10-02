Stellantis suspends Mack plant operations in Detroit

After announcing new layoffs at the Jefferson and Mack plants in Detroit, the latter will also see a temporary suspension until October 6. Production lines will resume on October 7, barring any further changes. The DACM plant produces Jeep Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, and Grand Cherokee L. Stellantis has indicated this choice as necessary due to an excess of vehicles in dealership lots.

Stellantis halts production at Detroit Mack plant for a week

The production stop does not affect all departments. During this stoppage, some employees such as General Assembly Team Leaders and those in the Paint department will maintain their usual schedules. These will continue to operate to support essential production processes.

Last week, Stellantis announced it would lay off 312 temporary and seasonal workers, as well as 105 full-time employees at the Mack and Jefferson plants in Detroit, which produce the same models. Stellantis stated that this is a drastic choice, made due to current market trends.

Since the beginning of 2024, Stellantis has recorded increasingly declining numbers in North America, which has led the group to lay off thousands of employees. At the same time, dealers are struggling and have expressed their frustration over the growing number of unsold vehicles, especially due to prices considered too high. However, Stellantis has announced that there will be a change of course in this regard.

Meanwhile, the UAW union threatens to strike and accuses Stellantis of violating the agreement made in 2023, delaying the reopening of the Belvidere plant in Illinois. The automotive group will continue to monitor the situation and adapt to market pressures. The coming weeks will be crucial.