Stellantis and UAW union dispute moves toward friendly resolution

During the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August 2024, United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain made a strong appeal to Stellantis, the automotive group that controls American brands like Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram.

Taking advantage of one of the most visible platforms at his disposal, Fain harshly criticized the automotive group for failing to fulfill its commitment regarding the reopening of the Belvidere plant, which remains closed despite Stellantis receiving a generous $334 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. “A year later, Stellantis seems to want to backtrack on what was agreed in our contract,” Fain had stated.

Stellantis and UAW: discussions are proceeding well

The criticism sparked a long and heated dispute, which led to a controversy regarding the clauses of the union contract signed in 2023. However, recent developments under Stellantis‘ new leadership have brought new hope and reopened dialogue. According to Automotive News, the automaker has announced that the Belvidere plant, located in Illinois and currently inactive, will resume production in 2027.

Furthermore, Stellantis has confirmed its intention to honor other requests included in the 2023 UAW contract. In an internal communication, the company revealed that interim president John Elkann met with former President Donald Trump to discuss domestic production plans, including expanding market share and investments in the United States. Stellantis emphasized that the plan includes substantial investment in innovative technologies, high-quality products, and staff training. A new mid-size pickup truck will be assembled at the Belvidere facility, with 1,500 employees represented by UAW.

The company has also addressed another concern raised by the union, confirming that Dodge Durango production will remain at the Detroit Assembly Complex, where it will undergo a restyling in 2026. Additionally, Stellantis announced investments in the Toledo, Ohio facility, where Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models are produced, and in Kokomo, Indiana, for new engine assembly. Shawn Fain commented with satisfaction on the agreement, emphasizing how this represents a victory for workers.