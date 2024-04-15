Stellantis: production full-speed electric motors in France, Trémery

Stellantis is speeding up electric and increasing motor production at Trémery, France. The goal is to reach one million electric motors per year, thanks to the Emotors joint venture formed between Stellantis and Nidec Leroy-Somer Holding.

Stellantis for a zero-emission future

An important step for Stellantis, which aims to have only all-electric cars in Europe by 2030. The new motors produced in Trémery will equip many models from the group’s different brands, helping to lower CO2 emissions and improve the air we breathe. The company in fact commits to achieve carbon neutrality by 2038.

Trémery: from diesel giant to electric hub, Stellantis accelerates sustainable mobility

The Trémery plant, originally a giant diesel manufacturer, has changed completely in recent years, fully embracing the challenges of energy conversion. Stellantis has invested more than 50 billion euros over the decade and has made Trémery a leader in the production of electric motors.

As of December 2022, the Stellantis plant in Trémery has expanded its offerings to include the production of M2 and M4 inverters and electric motors. Stellantis’ range of inverters will be enriched with the addition of the M2 model, completing the line and strengthening the group’s position in the electric mobility sector. The inverter, a key component of the traction chain, plays a key role in managing the electrical energy within the vehicle. It integrates within it power electronics and software functions that enable it to convert the energy stored in the battery into a form usable by the electric motor during the traction phase. In braking mode, however, the inverter reverses the flow of energy, recovering it and feeding it back into the battery to optimize the vehicle’s range.

The electric motors produced at Trémery are state-of-the-art and offer high performance with low fuel consumption. So, the most important ones include the M3, already in production since 2022, will equip the new DS 3 E-TENSE, the new Peugeot E-208, Jeep Avenger, and Opel/Vauxhall Mokka Electric. The M4, entering production in 2023, will equip the Peugeot E-3008 and E-5008 and the new Opel/Vauxhall Grandland Electric.

And the M2, coming this year, will equip the new Citroën ë-C3 and the new Opel/Vauxhall Frontera Electric.

The increase in electric motor production at Trémery is a concrete commitment by Stellantis to sustainability. Indeed, the company is determined to reduce CO2 emissions from its vehicles and combat climate change.

By increasing electric motors production in Trémery, Stellantis confirms itself among the leaders of electric mobility in Europe. The company is ready for the challenges of the future and wants to contribute to a more sustainable world for all.



