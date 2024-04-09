New Opel Frontera: first images of the new SUV revealed

Opel has unveiled the first images of the new Opel Frontera, an all-new SUV that will be available from the start in an electric version. Customers can also opt for Frontera variants with 48-volt hybrid technology.

“With its mix of robust design, generous space, clever packaging and highly efficient driving, our new Opel Frontera will appeal to many customers who want their car to stand out from the crowd. It is the perfect car for urban areas and the surrounding countryside, and offers our customers a relaxing and comfortable driving experience,” says Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel.

Opel marks the beginning of a new chapter with the all-new electric SUV, Frontera

The new Opel Frontera strikes at first glance with its slightly more rugged interpretation of Opel’s bold and pure design philosophy. The upright frontal design and exceptional proportions of the new Frontera form the basis for a highly functional and spacious interior, all with a bold, raw and yet expressive look. The new Opel Blitz celebrates its debut on a production model with the Frontera and sits proudly at the center of the Opel Vizor brand face. The black Vizor gives the Frontera front end an unmistakable character and seamlessly integrates the ECO LED headlights with automatic high beams and the Opel flash into a single element.

The Vizor features a trapezoidal radiator opening at the front and underlines the firm and robust stance of the vehicle. The prominent wheel arches and side sills further reinforce this impression, giving the Frontera a contemporary look. The Opel wing signature shines in a more modern interpretation: three “light blocks” are divided by body-colored inserts. In the side view, the striking C-pillar visually divides the spacious interior.

The modern look continues inside, where intelligent design meets proven everyday usability. Wide horizontal decorations on the dashboard and doors elongate the already airy interior. Opel’s typical Pure Panel cockpit with two 10-inch displays and multimedia infotainment attracts attention as much as the new steering wheel with a bold and elegant design. Opel consistently follows the philosophy of offering maximum comfort with minimal distraction. The clear and intuitive interface, focused on the essentials, keeps any kind of digital stress away.

For customers who prefer to use their own mobile device, the new Opel Frontera also has the right solutions, in the form of an innovative smartphone station, available on request. Once the station is connected via the app, the smartphone becomes the control unit for the Frontera’s infotainment system, which can also be controlled via the steering wheel buttons.

In addition, Opel is once again making seat innovations available to a wide range of buyers of the new Frontera. A special recess in the center of the driver and front passenger seats reduces pressure on the coccyx. The patented Intelli-Seat function ensures relaxed driving comfort even on long motorway journeys. But the workmanship of the seats not only shows the high quality, but also the contrasting seams make the seats a real eye-catcher. Seat covers made from completely recycled and therefore sustainable material are also available on request.

Charging your mobile devices is easier than ever with the wireless charger and two USB ports in the front and two more in the second row. Larger devices, such as tablets, that would not normally find a comfortable place inside can be safely stored in the center console. A flexible strap holds it securely in place. Additional open spaces and storage options with rubber surfaces accommodate everyday objects without slipping or rattling while driving. Second-row passengers can use the smartphone pockets integrated into the front seat backrests to store their belongings.

Being a practical and everyday SUV, the new Frontera also shines with its cargo capacity. With the rear seats up, there is space for over 460 liters of capacity in the trunk. Folding down the seats increases the volume to 1,600 liters. Customers who want to take even more luggage with them on their journey choose the Frontera with optional roof rails. This means that the newcomer can add more than 200 kilograms of roof load.

Like every new Opel model, the Frontera not only impresses with its bold and pure design, but also combines driving pleasure and responsibility. Customers can choose between a fully electric version and highly efficient drives with 48-volt hybrid technology. Regardless of the chosen drive system, customers will enjoy a high level of driving comfort thanks to the specific chassis tuning. The Rüsselsheim engineers have paid particular attention to optimum body control and typical Opel driving behavior, even at high motorway speeds.

With its confident appearance, intelligent solutions that increase driving pleasure and the possibility of fully electric or hybrid drive, the new Opel Frontera continues the brand’s electrification offensive and at the same time appeals to a wide range of buyers.