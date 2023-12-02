Stellantis invests 60 million euros in the Metz plant

The Stellantis plant in Metz will receive a 60 million euro investment to expand its production capabilities. Unions were informed of this development on Thursday, November 30, during the economic and social committee meeting. The automotive manufacturer has announced its plan to invest this amount in the Metz facility to establish five new production lines for gearbox components for the group’s hybrid and electric vehicles. These new lines are expected to be operational by October 2024.

Stellantis is investing 60 million euros in the Metz facility

Philippe Petry, a representative of the CFDT union, noted that this is an unprecedented sum in over twenty years for the Metz and Trémery sites, which typically receive 5 million euros in investments annually. He added that the new lines will have a production capacity of 600,000 units.

This investment will secure the future of 80 employees currently engaged in producing gearboxes for combustion engine vehicles. They will be trained in new technologies, enabling them to retain their jobs. Otherwise, if combustion engines were phased out, the manual transmissions they produce would become obsolete. Of the five new production lines for components of gearboxes for hybrid and electric vehicles, three will be dedicated to clutches, one to differentials, and one to hydraulic modules. These parts will be supplied to Stellantis’ European plants.

Stellantis has consistently emphasized its focus on France, which, along with Italy, is considered a key country in the future strategies of the group formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Groupe, led globally by CEO Carlos Tavares.