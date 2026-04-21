Stellantis posted a 29 percent sales jump in Mexico in March 2026

Stellantis ended March 2026 in Mexico with 8,926 units sold and 29 percent year-over-year growth, a result supported by broad gains across almost all of the brands in its portfolio rather than by the momentum of a single model or segment.

Stellantis is gaining momentum in Mexico with sales up 29 percent in March

Ram generated the largest share of volume with 4,215 units, up 35 percent and good enough for its best March ever in the country. Compact and midsize pickups drove most of that growth. The Ram 1200 reached 2,265 units, while the Ram 700 climbed to 1,397, up 5 percent. Those two models are capturing demand from both business customers and private buyers looking for a versatile work vehicle at an accessible price. The Heavy Duty range also doubled its volume from a year earlier, even if it still operates on smaller absolute numbers.

Peugeot recorded 2,077 registrations with 57 percent growth, driven almost entirely by light commercial vehicles. The Partner posted its best March ever with 542 units, the Rifter rose to 534 and nearly doubled its volume from the same month in 2025, and the Partner Rapid closed at 453 with a 67 percent increase. The Expert and 3008 rounded out the brand’s performance, confirming that Peugeot is building its position in Mexico mainly through the work-vehicle segment.

Dodge posted 1,033 units and 32 percent growth, with the Attitude accounting for most of that total at 896 units and a 76 percent increase. The Durango reached its best March ever in Mexico with 127 units, up 74 percent. Jeep kept a steady presence thanks to the Compass, which rose to 283 units with 32 percent growth, and the Gladiator, which reached 124 units with a more modest 4 percent increase.

One of the most interesting signals of the month came from Alfa Romeo. With 47 vehicles sold, the brand posted triple-digit growth helped by the debut of the Junior, which reached 36 units in its first month on the market. Fiat supported the overall result mainly through the Pulse, which reached 367 units and more than doubled its March 2025 volume.

The spread of volume across pickups, light commercial vehicles, compact sedans, SUVs, and the premium segment shows a portfolio that is working in a relatively balanced way in Mexico, allowing Stellantis to grow in the country without depending too heavily on any single segment.