Dodge brings back Attitude GT Green Hornet in Mexico for 2026

In Mexico, Dodge is doing something that now seems almost impossible in the United States: selling affordable sporty compact sedans. The Attitude GT Green Hornet Edition returns for 2026 with an even more limited run, just 150 units compared to 300 last year, and with a price that actually drops instead of rising. The cost falls from 488,900 to 463,900 Mexican pesos, about $27,066 at the current exchange rate.

Dodge Attitude GT Green Hornet returns for 2026 with lower price and limited run

The exclusive Matte Olive Green body color is inspired by military fighter jets, a theme continued inside the cabin where the gear selector is designed like a fighter aircraft control stick, what Dodge calls the “Jet Joystick.” The 18-inch Satin Black wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, high-performance rubber usually found on much more expensive sport sedans.

Under the hood is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 168 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission with paddle shifters. The 0-100 km/h sprint takes just 6.95 seconds, an impressive figure for the segment. Yet fuel economy remains reasonable, rated at 14.56 km/l in the city and 20.92 km/l on the highway.

Independent suspension at all four corners is rare at this price point. The front uses a McPherson layout, while the rear features a multilink setup. The aerodynamic coefficient of 0.26 Cd is excellent for a compact sedan, translating into tangible benefits such as lower highway noise and improved stability.

Inside, the cabin features a fully configurable 10.25-inch LCD display, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, five selectable driving modes, and an active exhaust system adjustable via a dedicated button. The 375-liter trunk remains practical for everyday use. Dodge states that 95% of the structure is made from lightweight high-strength steel, and the warranty covers three years or 60,000 kilometers.

The Attitude is essentially a Chinese GAC Empow with a Dodge badge, but Dodge Mexico has positioned it perfectly for its market, making it the brand’s best-selling product in the country. For buyers in the United States, however, the story leaves a bitter taste. The most affordable Dodge in the U.S. market is the Durango GT RWD starting at just under $40,000, far from an attainable sporty compact sedan.

At around $27,000 with full equipment and genuine performance credentials, the Attitude GT Green Hornet represents exactly the kind of fun and affordable Dodge product many American enthusiasts have long been asking for. Limited to just 150 units, it will not stay available for long and raises the question of what could be possible if Dodge decided to bring a sporty compact sedan back to U.S. showrooms.