Want a single-cab Jeep Gladiator? This builder can make it happen

Acela Trucks has introduced the Dispatcher 4×4, a reinterpretation of the Jeep Gladiator that replaces the four-door configuration with a single-cab layout paired with a 7-by-5-foot rear bed, turning the pickup into a vehicle aimed at professional use.

The transformation significantly changes the vehicle’s proportions and improves its working capabilities. Payload capacity reaches up to 3,001 pounds depending on the installed equipment, nearly double the 1,720 pounds of the standard Gladiator, while still maintaining a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds thanks to the 4.10:1 final drive ratio and the Dana 44 front and rear axles already used on the most equipped versions of the production model.

Only one engine is available: the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There are no diesel or manual transmission options, which could disappoint buyers hoping for a broader range of powertrains. The accessory catalog partially compensates for this limitation with work-focused equipment such as a winch, bed-side kits, a snowplow blade, and a dump bed, along with several other specialized configurations. The Dispatcher can be ordered either with the bed already installed or as a chassis cab, allowing customers to customize the vehicle based on their operational needs.

According to Acela, the vehicle uses a modified Gladiator chassis, although the company has not yet disclosed all the technical details. David Ronsen, the company’s president, explained that the Dispatcher aims to deliver greater payload capacity and better maneuverability than half-ton pickups, while using a more compact platform and offering a lower price. Acela suggests that it could even cost less than some specialized construction vehicles such as certain UTVs. The idea is to position the Dispatcher between midsize pickups and full-size work trucks, targeting a niche that currently has few direct alternatives.

Commercial launch is expected to begin in April. The official price has not yet been announced, but given the positioning described by Acela, it is reasonable to expect a lower entry price compared with the more specialized and expensive vehicles already in the company’s lineup.