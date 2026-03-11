Jeep Compass leads Brazil’s midsize SUV segment in February

Jeep closed February 2026 in Brazil with 8,235 vehicles registered, bringing the year-to-date total to 17,127 units and confirming a 5% market share in the country. Locally produced SUVs continue to drive most of those results and remain the core of the brand’s lineup in Brazil.

Jeep Compass continues to lead Brazil’s SUV market

The Compass once again led sales, recording 4,168 registrations in February alone and reaching 8,671 units since the beginning of the year. The model has now maintained its leadership among midsize SUVs in Brazil for the ninth consecutive year, while also securing a place in the overall Top 10 of the entire market across all segments. During 2026 the lineup expanded with the Compass Blackhawk Flex, powered by the Hurricane engine in a 272-horsepower flex-fuel configuration. Jeep developed that solution specifically for the Brazilian market, where flexible fuel systems still play a major role in purchasing decisions.

The Commander posted even stronger growth, with registrations rising 18% during the first two months of the year to reach 2,701 units. The three-row SUV benefits from a wide powertrain range that includes flex-fuel, diesel, and gasoline engines, along with a technology package that features Level 2 semi-autonomous driving with ADAS systems.

The Renegade reached 5,738 units sold between January and February, reinforcing its unique position in the Brazilian market, where it remains the only B-segment SUV to offer 4×4 versions. The model also includes a comprehensive driver assistance package with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and automatic high beams. These features strengthen its appeal in terms of active safety, an area where not every competitor in the segment offers the same level of equipment.