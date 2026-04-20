Dodge is bringing the Durango 392 HEMI to Canada for 2026

Dodge is bringing the 2026 Durango R/T 392 to Canadian dealerships, giving the three-row SUV a standard 6.4-liter “Apache” HEMI V8 rated at 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. By putting this engine back into a non-extreme version of the lineup, Dodge is significantly repositioning the R/T badge. In the outgoing generation, the R/T relied on a less powerful engine, but now it regains what many still see as the brand’s most iconic powerplant after the Hellcat.

Dodge is bringing the Durango R/T 392 to Canada for 2026 with the 6.4-liter HEMI V8

The claimed performance figures reflect that mechanical step up. Dodge says the SUV can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and cover the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds. Those are serious numbers for a vehicle that still offers seven seats, standard all-wheel drive, and an 8,700-pound towing capacity. Dodge pairs that power with sport-tuned adaptive dampers, while Brembo brakes with six-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers handle stopping duties. That setup is designed to manage both the vehicle’s weight and the speeds the 6.4-liter V8 can generate.

The launch version, called Launch Edition, adds Nappa leather and suede seats with SRT-derived bolstering, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated second-row captain’s chairs. Higher-spec versions add a 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, carbon-fiber trim, and a suede headliner, features that push the Durango toward an almost premium position within the full-size American SUV segment.

The R/T 392 joins a broad Canadian lineup. At the base sits the SXT with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. Above that are the all-wheel-drive GT models with the same six-cylinder, followed by the GT HEMI AWD with the 5.7-liter V8. At the top of the range, Dodge still offers the 710-horsepower SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Jailbreak as the most extreme versions of the family.

Dodge is strengthening the 6.4-liter engine’s presence in Canada at a time when many automakers are moving away from large-displacement SUV engines in favor of electrified powertrains or downsized alternatives. Canadian deliveries of the 2026 Durango R/T 392 should begin over the next few months.