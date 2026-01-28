Stellantis pins its American revival on Jeep and Dodge

After several difficult years in the North American market, Stellantis has decided to make a decisive shift in its U.S. strategy. The group, led by CEO Antonio Filosa, has put a more than $13 billion investment plan on the table with the goal of strengthening production, expanding its lineup, and restoring competitiveness in what remains its most important market in terms of volume and revenue.

The company has chosen to focus on brands deeply rooted in American automotive culture. Jeep, Dodge, and Ram now form the core of Stellantis’ U.S. strategy and will play a central role in the industrial relaunch. This direction comes as little surprise, considering that North America accounted for about 45 percent of the group’s total revenue in 2024, surpassing Europe and every other region.

Stellantis targets U.S. recovery with bold investment and product strategy

In recent years, however, Stellantis has faced declining sales, driven by rising prices, a product lineup that failed to meet customer expectations, and strategic decisions that delivered weaker-than-expected results. Growing competition, especially from Chinese manufacturers on global markets, has further complicated the situation.

With Antonio Filosa taking the helm, the company has adjusted its approach. Early measures include reducing inventory levels, repositioning prices, and bringing back models that resonate strongly with American buyers. This shift explains the return of vehicles such as the Jeep Cherokee, whose production had previously been halted, and the comeback of the 5.7-liter HEMI V8 in the Ram 1500, moves that dealers and customers have welcomed positively.

During the Detroit Auto Show, Filosa emphasized that looser efficiency regulations in the U.S. have allowed Stellantis to expand its offering and give customers more freedom of choice. Tim Kuniskis, who has returned to oversee North American operations, echoed this view, stressing the importance of pairing electric vehicles with more traditional powertrains to reflect real customer demand.

Early signs suggest the strategy is working. In the fourth quarter of 2025, U.S. sales rose by 4 percent, ending a six-year downturn, particularly for Jeep. According to industry analysts such as Sean Hogan and Kim from AutoPacific, Stellantis’ multi-energy approach represents a major strength, enabling the group to adapt quickly to market shifts without sacrificing volume.

The goal now is to consolidate this recovery by leveraging flexible platforms and a broad powertrain strategy that includes internal combustion engines, hybrids, and electric vehicles. This approach aims to rebuild trust among American customers and stabilize sales at a time when the automotive industry continues to undergo profound change.