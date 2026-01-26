Ram’s first-ever SUV will take a different path from the Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Stellantis’ North American revival plan also includes a new SUV under the Ram brand, designed to expand the lineup in the coming years. The model forms part of the $13 billion investment the group has committed to the U.S. market and will play a key role in its future strategy. Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis confirmed the project during the 2026 Detroit Auto Show, even though he avoided technical details.

The new SUV will arrive in a unique context. Stellantis recently decided to discontinue the Jeep Wagoneer, leaving the Grand Wagoneer as the brand’s only large, premium SUV. Ram will now step into that space, but with a very different approach.

Ram’s future SUV will stand apart from Jeep, CEO confirms

Kuniskis made it clear that the new model will not simply repackage the Grand Wagoneer with a Ram badge, nor will it serve as a simplified version of it. Instead, Ram aims to create a standalone product aimed at a different audience. To explain the idea, he compared it to the historical relationship between the Chrysler 300 and the Dodge Charger: two vehicles built on the same platform but with distinct personalities, styling, and positioning.

From a technical standpoint, the new Ram SUV will likely share its architecture with the Grand Wagoneer and roll off the same production line. This setup would allow for a wide range of powertrains, including extended-range electric options, Hemi engines, and possibly high-performance versions inspired by the Hellcat philosophy. According to Kuniskis, the SUV will target buyers who want a full-size vehicle with bold styling, strong performance, and a more aggressive character than Jeep’s offerings.

The final name remains unknown. During an interview with Carbuzz, Kuniskis avoided giving hints, but recent brand decisions suggest a possible direction. Stellantis chose not to use the Ramcharger name for the new range-extended pickup, which could mean the name will return on this SUV instead. At the same time, the confirmed comeback of the Dakota name for the midsize pickup points to a broader strategy built around reviving iconic badges.

This new Ram SUV will become one of the cornerstones of the brand’s revival in the United States. Stellantis sees it as a key product to regain momentum after several difficult years and to reassert itself in the full-size SUV segment. More details will emerge in the coming months as the group prepares to reclaim a leading role in the American market with bold, clearly defined models.