Stellantis: what to expect from Filosa and the new industrial plan

The new Stellantis industrial plan, which Antonio Filosa will present in mid-year, will mark a crucial moment in defining the future of the group’s brands. Attention remains especially focused on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, Jeep, and Chrysler, all of which face major product renewals over the coming years.

What to expect from Stellantis’ new industrial plan under Filosa

Starting with Alfa Romeo, the key topic remains the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio. Brand CEO Santo Ficili has already confirmed that both models will not reach the market before 2028. What remains unclear is whether Alfa Romeo will preview either car sometime in 2027 or wait directly for the official launch year.

Still within Alfa Romeo, Filosa will need to clarify several rumors that have circulated for months. Observers want to know whether the brand will develop a successor to the Tonale and whether a new compact crossover, positioned between Junior and Tonale, will join the lineup. This possibility has surfaced repeatedly but has yet to receive any official confirmation.

Lancia also stands at a critical crossroads. The brand faces a delicate phase, with much of the attention focused on the future Delta. Initially scheduled for 2028, its timeline now appears less certain, especially after recent statements from CEO Roberta Zerbi that left room for interpretation. At the same time, industry insiders continue to speculate about a compact SUV for Lancia, another rumor that still lacks official backing.

Jeep faces a different situation. In South America, a new generation of the Renegade in 2028 appears almost certain. In Europe, however, the picture remains unclear. Jeep has yet to confirm whether it will introduce a new compact SUV alongside the Avenger or follow a different strategy altogether. Previous comments to Auto Express suggested a possible return of the Renegade to Europe, but no formal announcement has followed.

Fiat, by contrast, already shows a more defined roadmap. In the coming months, the brand will launch two key C-segment models: the Grizzly and the Fastback. Between 2027 and 2028, Fiat will also introduce a new pickup and a new van, both linked to the Panda family and aimed at European markets as well. Toward the end of the decade, new generations of the Panda and the 500 will arrive, both built in Italy. By 2030, Fiat also plans a model inspired by the Multipla, developed on the same technical base as the Citroën ë-C3. Compared with other brands in the group, Fiat already follows a relatively clear product strategy, even though the upcoming industrial plan could still bring a few surprises.

Chrysler finds itself in a position similar to Lancia’s, with only one model currently in its lineup. However, while Lancia already has confirmed projects, Chrysler’s future remains more uncertain. The coming months should clarify plans for the next-generation Pacifica and for a new crossover expected around 2027.

The industrial plan that Filosa will unveil later this year will therefore play a decisive role. It will not only confirm product timelines but also define where vehicles will be built and which strategic direction Stellantis intends to follow in the medium term.