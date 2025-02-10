Stellantis participates from Show Rural Coopavel 2025 with Fiat, Jeep and Ram

An event of epic proportions, recognized as one of the largest and most influential in the industry, capable of attracting a vast and diverse audience. From February 10 to 14, 2025, Cascavel, in Paraná, will be transformed into the undisputed capital of agribusiness in Latin America, hosting the 37th edition of the Show Rural Coopavel

Stellantis at the 37th edition of the Show Rural Coopavel

The 37th edition of the Show Rural Coopavel is coming – February 10-14, 2025, Cascavel, in Paraná. In this prestigious setting, Stellantis, a giant of the automotive industry, will be among the protagonists, presenting its portfolio of top products, specially designed to meet the specific needs of the agricultural and agribusiness world. The Fiat, Jeep and Ram brands will be the flagships of this exhibition, offering the public a comprehensive overview of the most cutting-edge solutions for the sector.

Fiat among the stars of the Rural Coopavel 2025 show

Fiat, in fact, will bring to Show Rural Coopavel 2025 a careful selection of light commercial vehicles and pickup trucks designed to meet the challenges of daily work in the fields with agility and robustness.

The Fiat Strada, undisputed leader in the Brazilian market, will be one of the stars of the Fiat booth at the Show Rural Coopavel 2025. Recall that Fiat’s leading vehicle ended last year and began 2025 as the best-selling vehicle in Brazil. Accompanied by the Toro and Titano. Together, the pickups provide the brand with a 43 percent share of the segment. Present in several versions, the Strada stands out for its versatility and sturdiness, which are essential for those working in the fields. Its compact design makes it agile and maneuverable even in tight spaces, while its loading capacity makes it perfect for transporting agricultural equipment and products.

Other products related to Stellantis’ agricultural business are light commercial vehicles. Fiat will in fact exhibit its Professional line with Fiorino, Ducato and Scudo, vehicles that fit into a segment in which the brand is also a reference, with a market share of more than 36 percent last year. Completing Fiat’s offerings at the show is the hybrid Fastback, making its first show debut in the segment, and its other versions, as well as the Pulse, Argo, Mobi and Cronos, which reinforce the versatility of the brand’s range.

Jeep present at the Rural Coopavel 2025 show

SUVs are also among the most popular vehicles among customers in the agricultural sector. For this reason, Jeep, a reference brand in the SUV segment both in Brazil and globally, will be present at the agricultural show with its most iconic models.

Jeep started 2025 with remarkable success, registering the highest growth in market share in January. This result underscores the strong public interest in its products. In this context, the Compass, the market-leading mid-size SUV for the eighth year in a row and among the ten best-selling cars in Brazil in the first months of 2025, could not miss the important exhibition event.

Rounding out the Jeep range on display at the show are the Commander and Renegade, which last year saw the introduction of new Blackhawk and Willys versions, both of which were presented to the public. All models on display are part of the Jeep range available in the Brazilian market and are covered by a 5-year warranty, an added benefit for customers.

Ram on display at the Rural Coopavel 2025 show.

And, as anticipated, Ram, the American Stellantis brand synonymous with pickup trucks, will also be present at Show Rural Coopavel 2025 with its entire product range.

In particular, the Rampage, a model that marked a turning point for the brand in the Brazilian market, helping it achieve its best sales performance since its arrival in the country last year, will be on display. The Rampage will be featured in several versions: R/T, Rebel and Big Horn 2.2 200-hp turbodiesel, the latter of which will be presented for the first time at an agricultural show. In addition to the Rampage, other models in the Ram range will be on display, including the new 1500 and the Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 versions, designed for heavy-duty work.

The Rural Coopavel Show, now in its 37th edition, is a major event that attracts about 400,000 visitors to the city of Cascavel, in the state of Paraná, generating a turnover of more than 6.1 billion Brazilian reals.