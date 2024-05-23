Fiat Strada 2025 trim levels revealed

The Fiat Strada 2025 will be available at the brand’s dealerships in the coming days in Brazil. There will be no changes to the standard equipment or options for the pickup, but prices will increase, varying between R$500 and R$2,000 depending on the version.

Fiat Strada 2025 is about to arrive at Brazilian dealerships

The Endurance version of the Fiat Strada 2025 will include a range of standard equipment, including air conditioning, electric steering, rear window protection bar, 5.5 x 15′ lead-colored steel wheels with 195/65 R15 tires, height-adjustable steering wheel and dual airbags for driver and passenger. There will also be warnings for driver’s seat belt use, adjustable height footrests and headrests, black fabric seats with Fiat logo, height-adjustable three-point seat belts, on-board computer, central console with storage and cup holders, tachometer, electronic stability control, driver and passenger sun visors, follow me home function, ABS brakes with EBD, cargo fixing hooks in the rear compartment, black front grille, Hill Holder and digital odometer.

The Fiat Strada Freedom with Cabin Plus is equipped with all Endurance equipment and adds driver’s seat adjustment, anti-theft device, full wheel covers, remote key, 3.5” TFT frame, car-colored exterior details, pre-arrangement for radio, speakers and antenna, electric exterior mirrors, 6.0 x 15” stamped steel wheels and 195/60 R15 tires, tire pressure monitoring sensor, USB socket, electric locks and electric front windows.

The Fiat Strada Freedom with Double Cab is provided with all the accessories of the Single Cab and adds electric front and rear windows, side airbag and heated rear window. The Design Tech Pack adds 15″ alloy wheels and a rear parking sensor for an additional R$ 2,100.

The Fiat Strada Volcano Double Cab has all the Freedom DC equipment and adds a 7″ touchscreen multimedia center, second USB port, floor mats, LED headlights, parking sensor, sun awning, longitudinal roof bars and 16-inch alloy wheels with 205/55 R16″ tires. The Volcano double cab version with manual transmission has the optional Volcano Plus package that adds a rearview camera, leather/fabric seats, automatic digital air conditioning and wireless charger for R$ 3,500. The Fiat Strada Volcano Double Cab CVT has all the equipment of the previous models and adds the CVT automatic transmission, Sport function, gearshift paddles and wireless charger.

The Fiat Strada Ranch Turbo 200 is equipped with all Volcano CVT equipment and adds Ranch leather-covered seats with Fiat flag, Ranch interior emblem, rearview camera, brown stitching on the gearshift and steering wheel, dashboard with metallic brown details, multimedia system with brown details, Strada scuff plate, Ranch welcome movement, automatic digital air conditioning, wireless charger, gray longitudinal roof rails, glossy black rearview mirror, external Ranch badge, TURBO badge, side step, Gray Skid plate and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Finally, the Fiat Strada Ultra is provided with all Ranch items and adds Ultra leather seats with Fiat flag, Ultra interior emblem, rearview camera, red stitching on the hood and steering wheel, dashboard with black metallic details, multimedia system with black details, automatic digital air conditioning, wireless charger, gray longitudinal roof rails, glossy black rearview mirror, Ultra external badge, Turbo badge, side step, Gray Skid plate and 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Endurance, Freedom and Volcano versions of the 2025 Fiat Strada are equipped with the 1.3 Firefly engine that delivers 98 hp at 6,250 rpm and 13.2 kgfm of torque at 4,250 rpm with gasoline fuel. With ethanol the power is 107 hp at 6,250 rpm and the torque is 13.4 kgfm at 4,000 rpm. The transmission can be five-speed manual or CVT automatic. The Ultra and Ranch versions are equipped with the Turbo 200 engine that delivers 130 horsepower with ethanol and 125 horsepower with gasoline at 5,750 rpm. Torque is 20.4 kgfm at 1,750 rpm, common to both fuels. The transmission is the CVT that simulates seven virtual gears that also have a specific calibration for the pickup truck.