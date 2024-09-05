Stellantis celebrates record sales and 37% growth at Expointer 2024

Stellantis celebrated another successful participation in the 47th Expointer, considered the largest outdoor agricultural fair in Latin America. Over nine days, the event attracted 662,000 visitors and saw the participation of 2,067 exhibitors. Stellantis took the opportunity to showcase various products and recorded record sales and a 37% growth compared to 2023 for the three brands present: Fiat, Jeep, and Ram.

Fiat achieved a 44% growth compared to the previous edition of the fair. Strada, leader in the Brazilian national market, was the model with the highest number of sales, followed by Toro, Argo, Mobi, and Titano.

The brand presented Fiat Argo Endurance for the first time and displayed practically the entire range, including the Professional line with Fiorino, Scudo, and Ducato, as well as the Pulse Abarth and Fastback Abarth models.

Jeep, a reference brand in SUVs, recorded a 30% growth compared to the previous year, with Renegade being the sales highlight, followed by the Compass, Commander, and Wrangler models, recently launched in Brazil with a renewed look, which, in addition to the positive sales result, attracted visitors’ attention.

Ram achieved an 11% growth compared to 2023. The Rampage stood out as the best-selling model, followed by 3500, 2500, and 1500. Ram was also a sponsor of the Golden Brake Final, held on the last weekend of Expointer, in partnership with the Brazilian Association of Criollo Horse Breeders (ABCCC), and the winners paraded in the 1500 Limited. Regarding the Brazilian market, Ram has also recently introduced the new 2024 Ram 2500 Rodeo Edition and the Rampage Rebel Ignition special edition.