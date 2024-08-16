Jeep Renegade Trailhawk and Willys 2025: the stars of the 2024 Interlagos Festival

Wrangler, Gladiator, Renegade and Compass showed off their off-road capabilities and cutting-edge technologies, winning over discerning Interlagos enthusiasts

Jeep Renegade Trailhawk and Willys 2025: the innovations that conquered Interlagos

The Jeep brand presented itself quite convincingly at the third edition of the Interlagos Festival – Cars 2024 Edition, which is the largest automotive industry event in Latin America. Visitors who attended the event had the unique opportunity to get a close look at the brand’s latest unveiled products, including the new Jeep Renegade Trailhawk and Willys 2025, as well as the popular Wrangler and Gladiator.

The enthusiasm of the public was very noticeable during the event, in which more than a thousand test drives were also conducted on both road and off-road routes. Jeep was able to demonstrate once again its absolute leadership in the SUV sector, providing the public with a very engaging driving experience and highlighting the exceptional off-road capabilities of its models.

The unquestioned highlights of the 2025 event were definitely Jeep Renegade Trailhawk and Willys. The Renegade was presented in two completely exclusive versions. The first, the Trailhawk, already particularly known for its off-road capabilities, evolved further from its standards, while the limited-edition Willys debuted on the roads with the most powerful engine in its class and the only 4×4 drive in the segment.

A Jeep family of SUVs increasingly complete and high-performance

Jeep’s off-road icons, namely the Wrangler and Gladiator, were unveiled in Brazil with a completely revamped look and even richer technological equipment, while keeping their legendary capabilities intact. Jeep’s plug-in hybrid, the Grand Cherokee 4xe, on the other hand, represented the pinnacle of technology and innovation, providing its buyers with high-level performance with a very satisfying range.

The two sporty versions, Jeep Compass and Commander Blackhawk, are equipped with the powerful 272-hp Hurricane 2.0 engine. Both cars have won over the public with their aggressive design and brilliant performance.

The Interlagos Festival was the perfect opportunity for the Jeep brand to absolutely confirm its reputation as a completely adventurous brand capable of thrilling a large part of the public. The full range of models that were on display, from the compact Renegade and Compass to the big Wrangler and Grand Cherokee, managed to win over the needs of a very diverse audience, demonstrating the brand’s versatility and flexibility. So the success obtained during the Interlagos Festival is a strong and clear signal of the commitment Jeep is putting into offering vehicles that are increasingly innovative and high-performance.