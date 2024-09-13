Fiat Argo, Cronos, Mobi, Pulse and Strada recalled due to brake issues

Stellantis has initiated two recall campaigns for the Brazilian automotive market. These involve almost the entire vehicle fleet of the Fiat brand, including models such as Argo, Cronos, Mobi, Pulse, and Strada. The issues identified mainly concern the braking system and, in the specific case of the pickup truck, also the upper pillar of the body.

Fiat recalls Argo, Cronos, Mobi, Pulse, and Strada for a brake problem in Brazil

The identified critical issue relates to the parking brake. According to the Italian car manufacturer, there is a possibility that this device may not operate adequately. Consequently, if the vehicle were on a slope, it could move on its own. In the event this occurs, a collision could result.

To resolve the issue, Fiat vehicles will need to undergo a check of the parking brake lever. If necessary, the component will be replaced. The intervention should take approximately one hour. The second recall campaign announced by the group exclusively concerns Fiat Strada owners.

Some units of the pickup truck may have problems with the fastening of the screws that secure the upper pillar of the body. The Italian car manufacturer has stated that some units in this series may have left the production line without these screws.

In both cases, Fiat car owners must schedule an appointment for assistance directly at the dealership. More information can be obtained by calling 0800 707 1000 or through Fiat’s official website.