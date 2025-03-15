Stellantis maintains South American leadership in the second month of the year

In the cumulative result, more than 153.9 thousand units were registered in the region and a 24.2% market share in 2025. Stellantis sold 104.7 thousand units in Brazil during the period, with a 31.3% share. In Argentina, the company sold 38.4 thousand vehicles and gained 35.6 percent of the market during the two-month period. FIAT strengthens its leadership throughout South America, and in Brazil it sold more than 37 thousand vehicles in February, with 21.3 percent of the market

Stellantis remains sales leader in South America

Stellantis remains the clear market leader in South America, with several initiatives of its iconic brands in Brazil and Argentina. In the overall months of January and February, the company sold 153.9 thousand vehicles in the region, with a market share of 24.2 percent, up 0.8 pp from the same period last year.

In Brazil, 104.7 thousand units were sold in the first few months of the year, accounting for 31.3 percent of the market, an increase of 9.5 thousand units in sales and 0.5 percentage points in Stellantis’ share over the previous year. In Argentina, the company accelerated and practically doubled the number of vehicles sold when comparing the periods: 38.4 thousand units in January and February 2025 versus 19.6 thousand last year, with a current market share of 35.6%, up 0.5 pp.

Considering only February, the scenario is the same, with Stellantis leading the South American market (239.6 thousand units and 23.6 percent share), Brazil (120.3 thousand and 31 percent share) and Argentina (14.5 thousand units and 34.6 percent share).

FIAT leads in Brazil, Jeep confirms itself

StradaWith a 21.3 percent market share and 37,292 units, FIAT is once again the undisputed leader in the Brazilian market. In February, the Strada maintained its leadership with more than 10 thousand units sold, joined in the top 5 of best-selling models in the country by the Argo, in fourth place with 6.3 thousand units, and the Mobi, in fifth place with 5.5 thousand units. The brand also maintains leadership in the entire pickup segment, and in addition to the Strada, the Taurus stood out with 3,500 units sold. Leading among vans, the Fiorino and Scudo took first place in their segments in the month. Jeep Compass confirms leadership in the year-to-date, Renegade and Commander achieve best results in recent months.

At Jeep, in the current year, the Compass maintained its leadership among midsize SUVs with a 30.6 percent share, confirming its position among the top 10 best-selling vehicles in the country during the period. With 8.2 percent among B-category SUVs in February, the Jeep Renegade achieved the best share in the segment in the past four months, joining the top 10 best-selling SUVs in the country.

With the February debut of a new 2.2-liter, 200-hp turbodiesel engine, the Commander also achieved its best market share among large SUVs (D-SUVs) in the past four months, at 11.5 percent.

Ram and Citroën on the rise

With more than 55 percent of registrations among large gasoline pickups, the New 1500 is one of the brand’s top products in the two-month period. Together with the 2500 and 3500 models in the segment, Ram maintained overall leadership in the category with a 74 percent market share in the large pickup segment in the first two months. The Rampage gains positions in the overall sales rankings and ranks fourth among compact and midsize pickups in the first months of the year.

Citroën Basalt Exponentially Increases Sales Numbers in Recent Months The Basalt SUV has grown the most in its segment over the past two months and posted a 41 percent increase in sales in February compared to January. With 1,701 units sold in the month, the model maintained the strong increase in registrations recorded since the beginning of the year. As a result, Citroën sold 3,258 vehicles in February, up 63 percent from the same month last year, bringing its market share to 1.9 percent.