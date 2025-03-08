Fiat continues to lead this market with three of the country’s top five best-selling cars

Fiat once again confirmed its leadership in the car market in Brazil in February 2024, managing to achieve a significant percent market share. In addition, the brand registered 37,292 units, a result that surpasses the second-largest brand by more than 9,000 units. This success was generated in particular by the Strada model, which remains the country’s best-selling vehicle with 10,263 units. But Fiat’s dominance does not stop with this vehicle alone; in fact, two other models, such as the Argo and Mobi, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, among the best-selling cars, further confirming the brand’s presence in the Brazilian market.

Strada leading the way but also other models for success

In February, Fiat also counts two other models among the top five best-selling cars in the country. In fourth place was the Argo, with 6,305 registered units, and in fifth place was the Mobi, with 5,549 cars sold. The model is also the leader in the compact sedan segment, with a 43 percent share.

Fiat leader, here are the numbers

In the pickup segment, in addition to the Strada, the Toro also excelled in its category, leading among C-pickups with 3,582 registered units. Among vans, Fiat distinguished itself in two categories: B-Van, with the Fiorino in first place (1,066 units sold) and D-Van, with the Scudo (349 vehicles sold).

Fiat also leads this year with a 21.4 percent market share and 71,644 units registered. Compared to February 2024, the brand also experienced growth, with nearly three thousand more units sold over the same period in 2025. “Despite February being a short and challenging month for the market, Fiat was able to maintain absolute leadership, with three cars among the top five best-selling cars in the country. “These results show that we are on the right track, offering a range of products suited to the market,” comments Federico Battaglia, Fiat Brand Vice President for South America.