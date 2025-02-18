Jeep Compass ditches diesel engine: low demand in this market

After eight years of dominance among mid-size SUVs, the Jeep Compass is preparing for a significant transformation for the 2025 model. The popular SUV will no longer be available with the 2.0 turbodiesel engine in the Brazilian market, a decision primarily driven by market trends and new emission regulations.

According to Jeep, demand for the diesel version had become marginal, representing just 2% of total Compass sales. In 2024, the model exceeded 50,000 units sold, consolidating its leadership in the segment. The 170 HP diesel engine with 35.5 kgm of torque, the same used in the Fiat Toro pickup, had accompanied the Jeep Compass since its debut in 2016. Always paired with 4×4 all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic transmission, it had been one of the preferred options for diesel enthusiasts for years.

To keep this engine in the lineup, Jeep would have had to update it to comply with stricter environmental regulations introduced with the eighth phase of the Motor Vehicle Air Pollution Control Program (Proconve L8), which came into effect on January 1, 2025. This regulation imposes stricter emission limits, making it less cost-effective for the brand to continue with diesel on the Jeep Compass.

Confirming this trend, other Stellantis models, such as the Toro pickup and Commander SUV, have also abandoned the old 2.0 diesel engine in favor of the more powerful 2.2 Multijet producing 200 HP and 45.8 kgfm, already used in the Ram Rampage.

With the diesel’s departure, the 2025 Jeep Compass will be available with two engine options: 1.3 TurboFlex with 176 HP, which has seen a slight power decrease from the previous 185 HP due to updates required by Proconve L8; 2.0 Turbo Gasoline Hurricane with 272 HP, which positions itself as the most powerful option in the range.

Meanwhile, Jeep is already working on the next generation of the Compass, which could debut in the coming years with a renewed design and new technologies, likely introducing electrified variants to keep pace with market trends.