Four more major awards for Ram Rampage

Launched in 2023, the most powerful and fastest domestic pickup truck produced in Brazil now counts 22 awards in its collection. In 2009, the Ram brand was launched as an independent division, focused on meeting the demands of pickup buyers and providing vehicles that set a benchmark in quality. With a full lineup, Ram produces commercial vehicles that can handle heavy jobs and transport families where they need to go. Ram is part of the diverse portfolio of brands offered by Stellantis.

Rampage continues positive trail since its launch

The news we are talking about comes directly from an official Stellantis press release posted online on December 9 of this year. With just over a year on the market, the Rampage continues to solidify its successful trajectory with new milestones that reinforce its leadership role in the automotive industry. In addition to having sold more than 30,000 units since its launch, the model has just won four other major industry awards.

The pickup was chosen as the “Best Compact/Intermediate Pickup” by UOL Carros, “Compact/Combustion Pickup” in Autoinforme’s Highest Resale Value award, “Intermediate Pickup” in Quatro Rodas’ “Os Eleitos,” and the RodaRio Rede Manaus Award in the ” Retirement” category.

Rampage considered as a market benchmark

Juries composed of trade journalists, owners and studies of car pricing behavior in the Brazilian market have awarded Rampage in several categories, considering it as a reference in the market. Its combination of performance, luxury, capability and technology places the most powerful and fastest pickup truck produced in South America in a prominent position, highlighting the power that only a Ram possesses. This is a set of features that are rarely found all together in one car, which is precisely why the Rampage is enjoying tremendous success despite its short time since its global market launch.

In 2024, the pickup won 11 awards, two of them international, adding to the 11 awards it received in 2023, for a total of an impressive 22 awards. Numbers that speak for themselves, translating into high consumer appreciation.

“Each of these results reflects the way the model has conquered the market with all its attributes, and to receive such recognition is incredible! Rampage continues to exceed expectations, becoming a reference in the Brazilian market and delivering excellent commercial performance. We will continue to work to maintain this trajectory of success,” celebrates Juliano Machado, Ram’s Vice President for South America. Therefore, we all expect to continue to see the Ram Rampage continue to be loved by the public, continually renewing itself and keeping pace with changing market and consumer needs.