New 2025 Jeep Commander debuts in Mexican market

It is a car that offers another dimension for adventure with a capacity of up to 7 passengers and 3 rows of passengers. Jeep Commander enters a new segment in Mexico by conveying the values of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, sharing the brand’s already well-known ADN.

Exterior – interior design and price

The news comes from an official press release from Stellantis Mexico dated Nov. 27, 2024. Naturally sophisticated, the all-new Jeep Commander invites you to discover new adventures. Jeep Commander is designed to offer a spacious and versatile interior, with up to 3 rows of seats and one of the best spaces in the enclosure in its class. Jeep Commander is the answer to those seeking more space. It comes to market exclusively in the Overland version at a price of $734,900 pesos.

The Jeep Commander’s exterior features the iconic bar grille, trapezoidal rubber arches, 19-inch wheels, LED lighting, black-colored bitonal, as well as all the luxury, refinement and comfort you’ve always distinguished at the brand. Jeep Commander 2025 is available on the market exclusively in Overland version with an offering in 5 exterior colors. Regarding exterior dimensions, Jeep Commander presents these dimensions for the car, length: 4,769 mm width: 1,859 mm and height: 1,685 mm

The refined interior with more technology and amenities, in addition the 3 rows of siitings color café tapizados in exclusive Nappa leather with details in range, with cobrizo tone edges and an elegant embossed edge, quemacocos panoramic Command-View is accompanied with a techo tapizado en color negro que eleva el level of sophistication of this vehicle.

The second row of settings moves up to 14 cm, already to increase the volume of the case or to provide more column space. In addition, the shoulder straps of the second and third rows can be reclined, providing a more comfortable position for all passengers. The settings of the new Jeep Commander allow for adaptation to each user’s needs. It is possible to take down only one a setting of the first and second rows or all the settings in case it is necessary, registering up to 16 combinations in total, adapting to the needs of each user.

Cargo capacity, engine and safety

In terms of the car’s capacity we are talking about 233 liters with all seats occupied, which turns into 661 liters with only the third row of seats occupied and 1,760 liters with all seats vacant. In quanta technology is equipped with the Harman Kardon high-fidelity audio system with new ports and a 450 W subwoofer that provides superior sound definition, Bi-Zone air conditioning, inalamrbic charger and case with electric opening with hands-free function. High-resolution 10.25-inch instrument cluster, Uconnect system with standard 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto also integrated as standard.

The 2025 Jeep Commander incorporates the 1.3 L Turbo engine with 173 hp and 199 lb-ft of torque. The Jeep Commander’s power output incorporates “Turbo Flex” technology in the GSE “Global Small Engine” generation, which is an efficient and environmentally friendly engine, so it generates low CO2 emissions. To extract all the adrenaline from this powertrain, keep in mind a 6-speed automatic transmission with AutoStick manual mode and also shift paddles on the steering wheel, offering a whole experience of sport and relaxation.

Jeep Commander offers a fuel delivery of 15.23 km/l – Combined, 18.31 km/l – Road and 13.38 km/l – City. The Jeep Commander’s body is composed of 79% high-strength steel that provides safety to occupants by increasing rigidity, articulation and shock absorption. Commander incorporates 7 air bags and advanced driver assistance (ADAS ) designed to make your ride not only safer, but also more comfortable. To get more information you can visit the Stellantis press release related to the news.