Stellantis leads South American sales during the first four months of 2024

Stellantis remains the leader in the automotive and light commercial vehicle market in Brazil, Argentina and all of South America. From January to April, the company sold 265,191 vehicles in the region, equivalent to 22.9 percent of total sales in the South American market. In April 2024, over 73,000 vehicles were sold, an increase of 16 percent over the same period last year.

Stellantis is the market leader in Brazil, Argentina, and the entire South America with 265,191 units registered

In Argentina, the company closed the month with a 30.9 percent market share and 9,600 units registered, an increase of 26 percent over the previous month. In the first four months of 2024, the Argentine market registered 36,900 registered vehicles, with a 33 percent share. In the Brazilian market, Stellantis sales amounted to 58,400 units, equivalent to a 28 percent market share in April, with a 19.4 percent growth compared to the same period last year. In the current year, over 205,000 units have been exceeded, with 29.6 percent of total sales.

Fiat has been the leader in the Brazilian market since the beginning of the year and repeated its performance at the end of April. Last month, the Stellantis brand achieved a market share of 20.2 percent and 42,096 registrations, with a 15.9 percent increase in sales volume compared to March.

In April 2024, the brand also secured leadership in several segments: sedans with a 22.8 percent segment share, pickups with 38.4 percent, and vans with 35.1 percent of the segment share. In addition, Fiat also placed three models in the top 10 best-selling models in Brazil: Strada in second place with 11,497 registrations, Argo in fourth place with over 8,599 cars sold, and Mobi in ninth place with 5,420 units sold.

With 2,199 pickups registered in April, the Stellantis brand maintained its strong sales figures throughout the year, with sales exceeding 2,000 units in the country in every month of 2024. Ram thus reached the milestone of 9,639 units sold in the first four months of the year, with a 194 percent increase over the same period last year, and a 1.4 percent share of the total Brazilian market.

Rampage recorded 1,756 units in April and reached the important milestone of 7,675 so far this year. Ram‘s imported pickups – Classic, 1500, 2500, and 3500 – also performed well, totaling 443 sales. With these numbers, Ram has reached a total of 1,964 imported pickups sold in the first four months of 2024.

Jeep registered 9,447 units in April and in the first four months of the year the brand exceeded the 35,000 units sold mark. The Compass is the absolute leader among medium SUVs, with over 3,930 units sold in the month. In the first four months of the year, the model also rose to the top of the podium among C-SUVs, with over 15,566 registrations and a 31 percent share of the segment.

Renegade also performed well in the month, with 4,382 units, for a total of 14,784 since the beginning of the year. The Commander, which presented important new features at the end of April, totaled 1,103 sales and 4,320 registrations in the first four months of the year.