Ram Rampage arrives in Argentina: range confirmed

RAM, Stellantis’ premium pick-up brand, confirms the range for its upcoming launch in Argentina, the Ram Rampage, offering high levels of robustness, capability, refinement, and technology – fundamental pillars always present in RAM pick-ups, in a vehicle perfectly sized for our region’s typical conditions. Rampage is the first vehicle from the RAM brand designed and developed in Latin America.

The slogan ‘Follow your RAM’ associated with Rampage honors the values of the expert pick-up brand, valuing know-how and encouraging progress. It represents the strength of the brand’s imposing and determined symbol: the ram, which, once it sets its eyes on a goal, does not stop. This is RAM. It’s courage, it’s determination.

Fruit of the labor at the Stellantis Design Center in South America, Ram Rampage was developed with the collaboration of North American designers to achieve its impressive and surprising lines. All the exceptional design features of the RAM 1500, 2500, and 3500 had to be visible in this first RAM conceived outside its home base. The bodywork is new, with particular attention paid to proportions so that the body looks muscular from any angle. Stellantis designers also ensured each version of Rampage could showcase a specific identity.

Ram Rampage is the most powerful pick-up produced in South America, thanks to the modern Hurricane 4 engine, used for the first time in a vehicle produced in the region. It delivers 272 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque from a 2-liter inline four-cylinder gasoline engine. Featuring cutting-edge technology, it’s made entirely of aluminum and includes direct injection and dual variable timing.

Part of the Stellantis GME (Global Midsize Engine) family, the Hurricane 4 also features a low-inertia twin-scroll turbocharger, electronic exhaust valve, and cooled exhaust gas recirculation. In the R/T version, the sportiest of all, Rampage accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and has a top speed (limited) of 220 km/h. The Rebel version’s performance remains impressive: 0 to 100 km/h in 7.1 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.

Capability is a non-negotiable pillar for Ram, and Rampage is proof of this. Starting with the solidity of its structure, composed of 86% high and ultra-high-strength steel. Independent on all four wheels, with McPherson architecture at the front and multi-link at the rear, the suspensions have specific geometries and settings for the new truck, with RAM DNA. The goal is to offer maximum comfort and stability in every situation, whether off-road or in sportier driving, without sacrificing load capacity.

The interiors of Ram Rampage are meticulously designed for refinement and comfort for occupants. The seats are inspired by high-quality furniture, creating the sensation of sitting in a living room armchair, with top-level finishes like perforated leather and suede (the latter exclusive to the R/T version, which also features red stitching to further enhance the sporty look).

Ram Rampage is the regionally produced truck with the most extensive technological content. It features 22.6-inch screens. There are 10.3” for the full digital instrument panel and 12.3” for the Uconnect multimedia center, the largest in the category. Besides the size and definition of the screen, the system stands out for its intuitive use and the number of features, such as wireless connection for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the ability to connect up to two smartphones simultaneously. The large central console features the Ramcharger, an induction cell phone charger with an air intake to cool the phone. It has 6 USB ports, including 3 Type-C, distributed throughout the cabin, the highest number among compact and medium trucks on the market. The new Rampage is approaching, and with it, a new era for RAM.