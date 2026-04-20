Stellantis launches Unstoppable 2026 Spring Training Tour across 20 US markets

Stellantis has launched its “Unstoppable 2026 Spring Training Tour” across the United States, a traveling dealer training program that will visit 20 markets between April and late June, from Miami to Los Angeles through New York, Detroit, Dallas, and Chicago. Each stop can accommodate roughly 300 dealership employees per day, with an overall target exceeding 14,000 sales and service staff, a scale the group had not reached on North American soil in years.

Stellantis hits the road with its biggest US dealer training program in years

The program moves away from the traditional classroom training format and instead builds around a progressive pathway that alternates theoretical modules, head-to-head comparisons with rival products, and structured driving sessions. Among the vehicles available for testing are the Chrysler Pacifica, the four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK, the Durango in both GT and SRT Hellcat Jailbreak trims, the new Jeep Cherokee, the Grand Wagoneer, and several Ram 1500 variants including the TRX. Alongside the Stellantis lineup, the tour also features competitor models such as the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, Honda CR-V, and Hyundai Tucson, all part of a so-called Performance Marketplace designed to give salespeople a direct opportunity to assess strengths and weaknesses against key competitors in the most contested segments.

A significant portion of the training focuses on powertrain strategy, a central theme for Stellantis at this stage. The Power Lab module walks participants through the group’s entire propulsion portfolio, from V8 HEMIs to the twin-turbo inline-six Hurricane in both Standard-Output and High-Output configurations, through to hybrid technologies and range-extended systems that the automaker is progressively introducing across its lineup as part of its multi-energy approach. The Ram-specific module zeroes in on differentiating between powertrains, equipping staff with the tools to guide customers toward the right engine choice based on intended vehicle use.

The initiative also includes a technician recruitment component through the Mopar CAP program, which brings students from local technical schools and community colleges into select tour stops. Stellantis aims this effort squarely at addressing the chronic shortage of specialized service technicians across its dealer network, while simultaneously building an early connection between future technicians and the Stellantis ecosystem.

The tour fits within a broader operational restructuring that encompasses, among other measures, the hiring of approximately 2,000 engineers and the expansion of field support teams. The timing is deliberate, as Stellantis is preparing the arrival of several new or updated models ahead of the summer selling season and needs a dealer network fully aligned on the technical and commercial specifications of the incoming products.