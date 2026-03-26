2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack R/T finally lands as the entry-level model

The 2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack R/T has arrived at dealerships in the United States and Canada, marking the official market launch of the entry-level version of the eighth-generation Charger in North America. Until now, most of the attention had focused on the more extreme variants, but the R/T is the model that will open the new Charger to a broader group of buyers.

2026 Dodge Charger Sixpack R/T arrives at U.S. and Canadian dealerships

Under the hood sits the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six in standard-output form, delivering 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque, with peak torque available from just 2,500 rpm. Compared with the previous Charger powered by the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, that means an increase of 50 horsepower and 73 lb-ft of torque, confirming that the move to turbocharging has not hurt performance. Dodge quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds and a quarter-mile run of 12.9 seconds.

One of the biggest changes for the eighth-generation model is standard all-wheel drive, a decision that improves everyday usability, especially in northern markets where road conditions can change dramatically over the course of the year. Buyers who want a more traditional driving feel can select a mode that sends all power to the rear wheels.

On the practical side, the new hidden liftgate increases cargo capacity by 38 percent compared with the outgoing model. Fold the rear seats down, and that figure rises to 127 percent. Inside, Dodge has given the cabin a modern redesign with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen running Uconnect 5 and a standard 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, which buyers can replace with an optional 16-inch display. A pistol-grip-style shifter and Auto, Sport, Eco, and Wet/Snow drive modes reinforce the car’s driver-focused layout. Buyers who want a sharper setup can choose the Performance Handling Group, which adds Launch Control, Line Lock, and larger Brembo brakes.

Pricing starts at $49,995 for the two-door and $51,995 for the four-door in the United States. In Canada, the Charger Sixpack R/T starts at CAD 59,995 and CAD 62,995, respectively. Among the first units already on dealer lots is a two-door R/T at River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in Illinois. That car includes the Blacktop package, which adds dark-finish badging, exhaust tips, and Blacknoise wheels, bringing the sticker price to $53,980.