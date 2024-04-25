Stellantis: John Elkann eyes future confidently to reach goals

2023 was a successful year for Stellantis, which reported record results and distributed more than 4 billion Euros to shareholders as dividends. Despite some criticism connected to the situation at some Italian plants, such as Mirafiori, the group chairman, John Elkann, reaffirms his faith in Stellantis’ future and its ability to achieve the ambitious goals set.

An illustrious legacy and a look to the future

Elkann, Gianni Agnelli’s grandson, emphasizes Stellantis‘ central role in the global automotive landscape, with the Fiat brand being number one in terms of sales. He recognizes the successes of such iconic models as the Panda and 500, and he looks to the future optimistically, believing the merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler to have created a giant able to meet the challenges facing market with serenity.

Elkann‘s top priorities includes the wellbeing of his employees, to whom a production bonus of 1.9 billion euros was distributed as well as a confidential stock ownership plan will be extended. Stellantis also positions itself as a leader in the fight against climate change, with the goal of becoming “carbon net zero” by 2038. Progress made in 2023, with a 12.6 percent reduction in carbon emissions, illustrates the Group’s concrete commitment in this direction.

Italy, in spite of the current difficulties, will remain a strategic market for Stellantis. The group believes in the country’s potential and will continue to invest in the area.

An ambitious “Dare Forward” plan for the Stellantis future

The “Dare Forward” plan represents Stellantis’ roadmap for the future. A forward-looking plan that focuses on innovation, sustainability, and long-term growth. The goal is to become a global leader in the automotive industry, creating value for all stakeholders.

Stellantis’ trajectory won’t be free from challenges. The competition is strong, of course, market developments are constantly evolving, and geopolitical uncertainty is weighing heavy on the global economy. However, the group has what it takes to meet these challenges and seize the opportunities that will arise. Elkann’s leadership, the group’s financial strength, and its dedication to innovation and sustainability are key factors that bode well for Stellantis’ future.

And Stellantis looks to the future with confidence and ambition. Even with the current challenges, the group possesses resources and the determination to accomplish its objectives of becoming a global leader in automotive. John Elkann’s leadership, the Dare Forward plan and commitment to sustainability are the pillars on which the group’s strategy for the future is based.