Stellantis Mirafiori: a summer work stoppage, layoff and uncertain future

Mirafiori factory crises: Stellantis plant will close for two months, from June to Aug. 6, putting 1,200 workers out of work. A hard blow for the Turin production site, already struggling with falling demand and an uncertain future.

Mirafiori: summer shutdown, layoffs and uncertain future

For the next two months, the workers involved will take a 20 percent pay cut. A necessary measure to cope with the crisis, but one that causes concern among employees.

Why is the Mirafiori plant closing? Stellantis decision is due to a drop in demand for the Fiat 500e, the only model currently produced at Mirafiori. Component shortages and an uncertain economic scenario have led to a drastic drop in production, making full-scale operations unsustainable.

What will happen after the summer? Mirafiori’s future is uncertain. The risk of permanent closure by the end of the year is real if the situation does not improve. The Unions are demanding a clear industrial plan from Stellantis to relaunch the plant, including new models, investment and employment guarantees.

Concrete plan for revitalization: investment, diversification and employment guarantees

A new model to give hope: the CEO of Stellantis, Carlos Tavares, has promised an investment of 100 million euros for a new, more economical and high-performance Fiat 500e. An initiative, however, that does not entirely convince the unions, which are calling for the arrival of other models or the thermal version of the 500 to ensure production of at least 200,000 cars a year.

Incentivized exit: the uncertainty of the future is pushing many employees to accept Stellantis’ proposals for incentivized exit from work. A phenomenon that could lead to more redundancies than the 1,500 planned by the automotive group.

An atmosphere to worry: the situation at Mirafiori feels nervous and worrisome. Workers fear for their future and that of the plant. Stellantis decisions will be crucial in giving Mirafiori new hope.

But what can be done about this situation? A concrete plan will be needed from Stellantis for the revitalization of Mirafiori. Investment in new models, production diversification and employment guarantees are essential elements to avert the plant’s permanent closure.

Mirafiori’s future hangs by a thread. The coming weeks will be decisive in understanding what the fate of this historic plant will be.